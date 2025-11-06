Jesus Christ is by far the most important, relevant and powerful person that ever lived because he is the son of God or even God himself.

Some voices over the ages however have issued concerns about Jesus’s credibility. Yes, he probably lived and worked as a healer, but it is doubtful that he was the son of a virgin, Mary, or that he could walk on water, let alone was the son of the Lord Almighty.

If Jesus was an impostor, as some say he was, his title as the King of Jews is pretentious and his “God the Father” could be a religious fraud. And indeed, even our explicit religious canon that was built around that man, I’m talking about the Holy Scriptures or “the Bible,” inevitably describes a world created by a “God” actor.

If the God of the Bible was so great and good and omnipotent (could do anything), how come he was, and we deduce all of it from the Old and New Testaments: self-centered, impulsive, erratic, unpredictable, irresponsible, reckless, aggressive, chaotic, unsophisticated, angry all the time, defiant, hostile, dominant, antagonistic, competitive, distrustful, resentful, sadistic, genocidal, paranoid, fatalistic, grandiose, manipulative, jealous, deceptive, callous, materialistic, insecure, emotionally unstable, and falsely believing he was special?

The God of the Bible had a biblical sense of entitlement and in a way was overbearing… like Big Brother or a Heavenly Dictator. I can think of many text passages, but I will spare you the Bible study. After over two thousand years of theology, the study of Gods and religious beliefs, a better explanation for the rise of Jesus Christ has surfaced:

Jesus of Nazareth could have been just another spiritual leader of his time, and his God, Yahweh, could have been a great deceiver. That great deceiver recruited Jesus and his followers and inserted itself between the humans and the real God who remains mystic, cosmic, and unresponsive to mankind’s groupthink.

The Christian response to critics by default has been a cry of “Blasphemy!” …insult! Christianity, or the followers of Christ, did not add anything favorably to their defense other than documenting their history as the executioners and moral police for that false God and his violent revenge fantasies and mass-murdering tendencies.

Floods, earthquakes, demolition jobs, child sacrifices, plagues… “You shall have no other gods before me,” or else…! The concept of an impostor god or a demon of chaos comes in logically and handy. Who, if not a demon, would announce that he loves all mankind, only to favor the Israelites?

Who, if not a false demon-God, fits our description of a bloodthirsty Semitic Lord from the Middle East, who gave us burning bushes and snakes but no such things as math and electricity?

This was then adopted by the Roman tyrants, who found it beneficial to replace a Jupiter-like “blue cloud-man” with a dark “over-fiend” rising from the grave (…and on the Third Day, He shall rise). This new deity led them to persecute the “anti-Semites” (Europeans) and subdue all non-believers.

Yahweh, Christ, Zeus, Wotan, Ra, Baal, Allah, Buddha, Tianwang… they are all powerful over-fiends, but they are likely not the makers of galaxies. If Jesus was not the King of Jews and is not the Child of God, and if the Lord of the Bible is not his Father but merely another violent, sadistic stepfather, several questions must be asked: Where is the real God? Who is IT? And, most importantly, why does IT not intervene in this mess?

Just how humans are and how they think and work, they have come up with a beautiful alternative story of the biblical universe: There is indeed a “First Principle,” “Nature” or the “Tao” (the Way) or the “Monad”… the IT. This “IT” reaches out to us, messaging through Jesus and other prophets. The very act of us overthrowing every God-impostor in time and exposing their violent reign is that IT or First Principle communicating to us: Don’t listen to the false god; he’s somebody, but not IT!

The God of Christianity is a creator, yes, maybe of this world, who cares, but He is NOT THE UNIVERSE ITSELF. There are many more creators. Humans are small creators. There are spirits, demigods, aliens, artificial life and demon princes, and Yahweh may be the most degenerate and destructive of them all, posing under different names in Judaism, Catholicism, and Evangelicalism. But when did he ever have your best interests in mind?

If he sides with the chosen people and their holy land, he is not on your side.

If he appears, disappears, and reappears, he is a traveler, not the host.

If he kills, betrays, and murders humans, he is not a helpful teacher but a capital criminal.

If he ages, he has a lifespan.

If he can die, he can also catch diseases.

The God in the Bible is a two-faced entity who really saves us… from nothing.

End.

