Tall Poppy Syndrome (the cutting down of the best) refers to the phenomenon where individuals perceived as too outstanding or superior are eliminated, often preemptively, to level the playing field, maintain harmony, or ensure that less noticeable individuals also “find a spot in the sun.”

The Great Poppy Theory

A crooked tree lives its own life, but a straight tree is turned into wood.

—Chinese Proverb

A word of caution: we are discussing objectively superior individuals, not the runt of the litter, the ugly duckling, or the underdog. Tall poppies are physically or intellectually superior; they are not the short, malformed, or diseased specimens. As my uncle Helmut, the Horticulture major, used to say, “Regular pruning is essential for maintaining the peace!” To extend the allusion: any antisocial, violent, or deformed person is not at all a tall poppy but a sick one, removed not out of envy but to protect the others.

It is difficult to provide supreme examples from history, as extreme outliers who were killed or otherwise prevented from achieving their potential, by definition, never made it into the history books. Most never got the chance to be seen. This has captured the imaginations of writers who have created tall tales of “what-ifs”: what if angels lived, what if giants walked the earth, what if Shakespeare stole his vocabulary from someone two times smarter?

Any compilation of examples is made more difficult by the fact that all “great poppies” who did make it into the history books often claim (if they understand how the game is played) that they were envied, resented, and attacked. However, if we’re being honest about their legacies, great achievers such as Socrates, Nikola Tesla, or even Thomas Becket were in all actuality pretty much privileged, pampered, and groomed by kings, benefactors, and the Academy. One could argue then, that they were never planted in a poppy field but already grew up in a terracotta pot by the temple at the palace. They made it into the history books precisely because they were not aborted early, yet they still complain of being “cut back to size.”

Likewise, prime movers such as our beloved carpenter-son Jesus Christ, book-swollen Galileo Galilei, or Fyodor Dostoevsky the bestseller were evidently not prevented either; they were hyper-selected, growth-enhanced, and not at all the true victims of the Tall Poppy snippers.

The genuine tall poppies, we allege, grew up in a large population, were cut down in moonlight, after a purge, in private gardens, out of sight. We never get to know who they were.

Conformity

“Europe is a garden. We have built a garden. Everything works. It is the best [...] The rest of the world is a jungle. And the jungle could invade the garden. And the gardeners should take care of it.”

—The Garden Speech, by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

The term “Tall Poppy Syndrome” traces back to Roman king Lucius Tarquinius Superbus, who allegedly “chopped off the heads of the tallest poppies” in his garden as an allegory for murdering anyone who stood out.

Indeed, for thousands of years, in every bureaucracy, free thinkers and those who stood out were quickly removed. Schools, insofar as they are an extension of the state, are part of that bureaucracy too. A government, by its nature, tends toward mediocrity.

The Chinese dynasties systematically suppressed creativity this way, with mandatory exams, centralization, and ideological control, disqualifying anyone in its vast Mandarin administration who carried the troublemaker gene.

When the Europeans learned to centralize centuries later, the infamous “rise of the nation states,” but without a unifying civilization to back it up, the catastrophe was inevitable: world war, ethnic cleansing, and mass murder.

If you live in Eastern Europe, you are not to be envied. If your son is an outlier in strength, he will be conscripted as cannon fodder. If your daughter is an outlier in beauty, she may be forced into prostitution. Nobody wants to stand out anymore.

Colonized people, in general, are “trimmed” to ensure they stay down. The strong, giant men of Scandinavia were once fierce Vikings, raiders, and enslavers. Today, their tallest members are domesticated and emasculated, and they are bullied into collecting plastic toys designed for children.

American men are nothing to envy either. American men are portrayed by their rulers as imbeciles dominated by wives and kids. They are made to share their women with strangers.

The Japanese were once manly samurais, with the confidence to parade their women naked in front of bathhouses. Today, the men are said to dress like girls, draw cartoons, and watch anime.

All this must not be confused with ethnic cleansing, though. The Tall Poppy Syndrome is the clipping of the best. Cleansing is the burning of the weed.

The Status Quo

The Ancient Hebrews sabotaged everyone who might have risen to challenge their tabernacle. The Greeks and Romans enslaved the tallest men around them. Too tall, too big, too intelligent? Destroy them. At the Western front, tall Indians were shot first. Yahweh told Moses He would eliminate all the firstborns in Egypt because everyone knew the firstborns were outstanding.

In feudal Europe, cocky peasants who learned to read were hanged, murdered, or sold as slaves. Attractive women were burned at the stake. The accusers? Substandard males and their wives. This is the general framework through which all human activities against one’s betters should be viewed: Existential dread.

There is a story in the Mahabharata, the Great Book, that has never left me, and it is universal, applying to Europe and China as well. The great teacher Drona trains the princes in martial arts and proclaims Prince Arjuna the best archer in the world. One day, a young man named Ekalavya emerges from the forest. He says, “Master Drona, I have heard much about you. I wish to be your student and join the game.” Drona refuses him, saying, “You have no name, no background, and no money. Goodbye.” Four years later, Ekalavya returns, having taught himself. He demonstrates his skill, and it is visible to everyone present that he, not Arjuna, is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the best archer in the world.

What did they do? They conspired and ordered Ekalavya to cut off his thumb, and he did. This is a prime example of the Status Quo. It applies in Europe, China, and India. There is no social climbing in these societies; it is all a lie. The rulers will not let you surpass them.

And if you are foolish and flaunt your superiority and embarrass your hosts, they will plug off your limbs one by one.

Suffocated

Once through the forest, Alone I went;

To seek for nothing, My thoughts were bent. I saw i’ the shadow, A flower stand there

As stars it glisten’d, As eyes ‘twas fair. I sought to pluck it,—It gently said:

“Shall I be gather’d, Only to fade?” With all its roots, I dug it with care,

And took it home, To my garden fair. In silent corner, Soon it was set;

There grows it ever, There blooms it yet. —Found, by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Goethe’s poem ‘Found’ addresses the topic of transplanting a delicate flower in a garden. He does not simply break the flower on the side of the road but carefully digs it up and replants it in a quiet place.

Hermann Hesse, the German author and Nobel Prize winner for literature, certainly had no shortage of support. He was patronized by the German state and the entire German-speaking establishment. But he also knew how schools were rigged against delicate children, so he applied his understanding of the Tall Poppy Syndrome to his novels, which all dealt with “unrecognized genius,” “failed lives,” and “shattered potential.”

In The Prodigy, a gifted child in an unremarkable town is broken into pieces by strict schools and mediocre teachers, suspended, and thrown back into proletarian lifestyle, where he succumbs to shame and drowns himself in a river. The audiences could relate. Ever since Goethe published his ‘The Sorrows of Young Werther’, Germany’s underachievers killed themselves in droves out of despair. The Germans loved Hesse.

But there was also a great plot twist in Hesse‘s novel. It turns out, the real prodigy at that school, a gay boy with bad grades, saves himself by running away and remaining incognito. It is not an exaggeration to say that since Hesse published ‘The Prodigy’, lots and lots of German boys quit school but didn’t kill themselves. Instead, they became thinkers and poets.

In Demian, a wunderkind who has withdrawn from society meets a prodigy, probably gay, who shows him that gifted boys must self-actualize or be crushed by teachers and peers. The German expression for this is: “unter‘s Rad kommen” to get [crushed] beneath the wheel.

And on and on. The Glass Bead Game is about yet another confused child prodigy, the “Rainmaker,” trained in a futuristic ivory tower, lamenting the fragility of the high intelligence community. Everyone is pretty gay in it, when gay still meant “jolly and handsome.”

All said, it is clear from world literature that people who stand out are cut short.

The Natural

Not only people but works of art can be seen as disruptive. At best, they are met with silence.

Have you ever witnessed something so genuinely beautiful and outstanding that it threatens to render everything synthetic or manufactured as insignificant? If this experience is collective, a mass psychosis can occur. Suddenly, everyone reacts the same way.

Powerful interest groups try to fabricate such ‘genuine experiences’ for us. But does it work? Most human beings alive today have seen or heard about the blockbuster movie Titanic. It has all the ingredients of being the greatest film production of all time. It is impossible to ignore the billion-dollar marketing, the technologies, the eleven Academy Awards, the superstardom involved. But was it genuine? Actually, it was not.

The word “genuine” originates from the Latin genuinus, meaning “natural.” The root gene means “to give birth.” Some things are born superior in nature. Others try to fake it.

The movie felt too commercial and contrived. They digitally engineered a sinking Titanic for mass spectacle: The disaster movie industry as the American foil to the Russian Potemkin villages (a mirage).

Then comes along a niche Western production like True Grit. The young actress’s superior intellect makes every other actress in Hollywood seem unintelligent. The costars, humbled, deliver exceptional performances. By a strange alignment, the movie harmonizes its visuals, score, and message. It is about friendship, courage, and trusting in God. It did not win a single Academy Award, of course, and its actors either moved on silently or were prevented.

Films, songs, poems, paintings. Genuine works of art are seldom rewarded in their time; they are casualties of a cruel and artificial regime. Protesting this injustice is futile, as those who do are also cut down.

The Solution: Avoid the Poppy Field

Grow in solitude. The only way to escape sure death in a group of substandard people is to never join them. They cannot hold you down if you are not there. They cannot hate you if you are not around to compare themselves to. Hence all those elite schools, exclusive clubs, private tutors, and autodidacts. But even attending those can be a recipe for injury. Parents, be aware! Only alone can we live in peace, draw strength, and avoid arguments, competition over resources, conflict, and power games.

Just stay away from large groups of people because if you tower over their heads, they will destroy you. Every time.

End.

