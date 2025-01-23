In September of 1986 in Keelung City at the sea close to Taipei, a distressed middle school teacher dialed the parents of one of his female pupils - the Guos. He said he hadn’t consulted with the authorities yet, but that he suspected their daughter, Dangdang (12), was a pathological liar, and cruel to birds, frogs and stray dogs, and that without early intervention, we could be looking at a dangerous psychopathy in its early stages. That teacher, Li Guoyu, (27), was stabbed in the stomach, chest and his eye sockets 15 times outside his apartment building on Lane 319 Nanrong Road, driven far to the coast of Xin Zhuangzi north of Taipei, and thrown off the cliff into the ocean.

Content Warning! The following chapter of The Menticide Manual entails a death spell and hidden information about WHO really runs Taiwan, the Triad, and the Japanese Cult. Only paid subscribers may proceed from here.