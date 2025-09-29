Prole Drift is a social phenomenon in which the educated classes are collapsing into the Proletariat, becoming lowlifes and day laborers.

“The intellectual forces of the workers and peasants are growing and getting stronger in the fight to overthrow the bourgeoisie and their accomplices, the educated classes, the lackeys of capital, who consider themselves the brains of the nation. In fact, they are not its brains but its sh*t.” --V. Lenin

Before we start our eye-opening journey into civilizational rot, two definitions are necessary.

First, a Prole (short for Proletarian) is a member of the uneducated working class. Its counterpoint is the Bourgeoisie, the educated, professional middle class.

Next, we define the classes by their aspirations. The upper class actively pursues nobler, more difficult, and more expensive goals. “Upper class” signifies higher standards, not just higher income.

The lower class passively consumes whatever is thrown at them, prioritizing what is easier, more common, and cheaper.

The middle class (Bourgeoisie) blindly follows the dictates of capital and merits, considering itself the nation’s brains while serving its structures.

Without further ado, here is the Dark Philosophy chapter on the socioeconomic phenomenon of unspeakable Prole Drift.