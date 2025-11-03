Okay. At a certain stage of life, progress becomes an illusion. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to start off with a bang, take every opportunity at greatness, and throw out your name before you hit that wall. Few learned that lesson the winning way as our three (real life person) protagonists, Mike, Cecile, and Janis, who excelled early and got bored. Without further ado, welcome to this week’s special event on the Dark Philosophy.

The Late Game Problem in games occurs when the outcome is clear long before the formal end. The remaining moves become tedious and a waste of time.