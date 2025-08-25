Omertà originated from Mafia culture, that is, from crime families. It is a profound code of honor that mandates absolute non-cooperation with authorities.

Prologue

No man of honor must ever snitch on his family nor bear witness against others within the extended family business. Absolute silence. Today, the Code of Silence, Omertà, is the first principle and moral code of all clan structures, secret societies, and organized crime.

Group Pacts

Filippo, found-of-horses, has always been an outsider. His Roma father was in prison, his Sicilian mother worked in a brothel. Filippo was raised by his paternal grandparents. He did not get along well in school, until he hit a bully over the head with a brick. That brought him respect. That made his school days bearable. Filippo chased girls, mocked students, stole clothes, toys, trading cards, and liquor from the shops. Everyone trusted Filippo because Filippo did what he said and, listened to no one, and—Vivi la tua vita al meglio—took from life what he wanted. He was fearless, loyal, and everyone who joined Filippo got something out of it, friendship, girls, money, goods, and having a great time.

Mateo, gift-of-God, was the oldest son of a chief Commissario at the local Carabinieri, a family of police. His family was large, and everyone took part in raising Mateo, who grew up strong and wonderful. He had a great time in school, until some kid hit him over the head with a brick. That made him lose face. That made his school days unbearable. Mateo never said a word. He did not accuse anyone. Mateo healed, was respectful and studied well, and became popular with teachers. Everyone who knew Mateo got something out of it, status, connection, and never having to worry about protection.

Omertà!

Criminal Organizations

On August 10, 2019, guards found Jeffrey Epstein, the Jewish-American financier, unresponsive in his jail cell. Ruled a suicide, his untimely death alone produced an additional 400 pages of speculative documentation, adding to the thousands of pages already compiled since his first trial.

By that time, Epstein was a convicted sex offender and the accused mastermind behind a vast sex trafficking ring that operated from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s. The criminal organization allegedly provided underage girls to wealthy and powerful individuals, including world leaders, prominent U.S. politicians, businessmen, and celebrities.

The so-called "Epstein Files," as dubbed by the sensational media, were expected to incriminate many of these powerful figures. The case involved hundreds of private jet flights, a private island in the Caribbean allegedly used for sex with minors, and properties in locations like Palm Beach, New York, and London that were outfitted for prostitution.

What is more, Epstein's right-hand woman and business associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted for her role in facilitating his crimes and was currently in prison.

However, to this day, a decade after the exposure of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, no other accomplices or clients have ever been found, named, let alone formally charged or convicted.

Many high-profile individuals connected to Epstein—including Jewish lawyers (Alan Dershowitz), bankers, film makers, pedophile actors, a magician (Jew David Copperfield), former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and so on—have claimed no knowledge of illegal activities or have denied involvement, often despite public evidence (such as photographs) placing them at events with mastermind Epstein.

None of Epstein's partners, close friends, or business associates, let alone private staff, drivers, and accountants, have provided public testimony, creating possibly the greatest “web of silence” the United States or the world for that matter has ever seen.

The primary accounts seemed to have come from unhappy victims that Epstein had paid off with “hush money” but came back for more compensation, eventually alerting criminal prosecutors. Nobody had personally incriminated Epstein, betrayed him, or snitched on him.

Unsurprisingly, then, once a criminal trial was set in motion by Manhattan Federal Court, these girls could not recall a single thing: They could not recall faces, names, or any other specific details about other individuals present on Epstein's island, including high-profile figures like former President Bill Clinton or Prince Andrew, both of whom have denied any wrongdoing.

This has led to questions about how such an extensive “criminal organization” of evidently global public entertainment interest could seemingly have involved only a single convicted mastermind. After all, if nobody remembers such an organization, that organization might not exist.

If it does exist, however, as the incarceration of Maxwell suggests, the widespread amnesia [lack of recollection] among powerful and functional members must fuel our gravest speculation that indeed a culture of fear and intimidation prevents everyone from speaking out.

The (perceived) consequences of defying the crimes of the ruling elites seems far greater than everyone’s regard for truth, justice, and the law. In fact, f**k the truth, justice, and the law!

Omertà!!

Keepers of Secrets

If you ever start a business, a church, a club, a political party, or any other organization, the first rule, the core principle, the bottom line for all your activities, must be absolute loyalty.

Wrongdoing is not an exception; it is the litmus test of loyalty.

The First Rule

No member shall break ranks, betray leadership, or reveal the group’s inner workings to outsiders. But more important than that, no member shall ever share its dark secrets.

No society or culture on earth has ever aspired to more, nor could any achieve more, than this: keep your mouth shut; do not tell everyone about your ideas; do not give away valuable information; and do not inform on your fathers, brothers, children, relatives, friends, or business partners.

A Human Conspiracy

The Chinese understood from their beginnings that as long as they stick together and never betray their own, a society prospers and exists in peace. Laozi, the great ethicist, said it best: “He who knows does not speak.” Confucius, the father of moral thought, considered it unethical to testify against one’s family in court. The Legalists, the Mohists, the Taoists, even the Tibetans—all have at the core of their belief systems loyalty to one’s family first, then to one’s peers, then to one’s people and nation, and only last… to the world.

The ancient Egyptians were the most secretive society of all, where everyone walked around with their finger to their lips. Hence the anger about the Jews, the mysteries of the pyramids, the nowhereness of Cleopatra or Nefertiti.

In-Group Protection

Europeans had their cultures of silence, too; at least, they did before Christianity animated them to substitute silence with confession. The Nordic people were people of honor. They lived in family clans. One must never, ever, speak out against one's family, even if they are guilty of a crime. If you do, if you betray those who look like you, speak like you, raised you, and protect you… you are engineering your own undoing.

Breaking the code of silence is a form of self-destruction, always, and its punishment is exclusion, torment, misery, and death.

Since there can be no external justice, a secret society must inevitably create its own internal justice. Transgressions must be dealt with. Wrongdoing begets punishment. But within the group. This is the ancient way.

There is a reason why American companies, Chinese gongsi, or French entreprises treat their employees and staff as family: any company is a collective conspiring to make profits; any government is a collective conspiring to consume wealth; any church is a collective conspiring to gain influence; any team is a collective conspiring to win. Every group is a collective conspiring to survive. They are all only as strong as their ability to keep how they did it.

The Talkers’ Curse

The government calls them the Mafia, but the government itself is a form of Mafia. The various parties within a government are competing factions. The courts and the prosecutors dine under the same roof as the state. The tax office is an arm of the state. The lawmakers are just this, one big family.

The Stoics of Athens taught that silence is golden. The Platonists knew silence was power. The pharmaceutical industry, the tobacco industry, the jobcentre… they all still practice what Laozi preached in the state of Chu: that silence is a source of great strength. In the United States, there is a saying: “United we stand, divided we fall.” They also could have said: “If we rat each other out, we’re going down.”

Silence Is Power

Their collective silence makes them fearless. Their shared greed creates a silent pact. But their shared secrets also become a life sentence, to be carried to the deathbed. Omertà protects their murderous dictators, so it happens. Governments never speak of their collective crimes, be it so. Omertà.

Those who speak out inevitably descend into madness. Secrets don’t drive you mad; spilling them does. If you act dishonorably, if you turn against the first rule, against the core principle, against your own people, the punishment is insanity. Consumed by guilt, traitors burn in hell!

Omertà!!!

