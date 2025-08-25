Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

UPDATE!!! Substack, the US platform for writing, has suspended my account twice, reduced my visibility by 97%, deleted 146,000 subscribers, blocked 4 million potential readers from India, China, and even Russia, gulag-ed my email list, sabotaged paid subscription, reported me to the EU censors, and NOW... The Dark Philosophy project is likely never gonna see daylight.

That was worth reading, Dr. P. I didn't know that in Confucianism, the family comes before the state. Now it somehow makes sense. Asian families stick together like a sticky glue. The Chinese mafia is the Triad. They actually come mainly from Hong Kong and Taiwan. Fascinating lecture on the importance of ZHU-KOU!!! 🤐🤐🤐

