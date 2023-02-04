By Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

The Year Of the Rabbit Will Be One Of Perils And New Hazards

“We must adhere to Chinese culture, refine its spiritual symbols and display the essence of our civilization, [...] accelerate the construction of a China narrative, and tell Chinese stories well..." --Xi Jinping, 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Oct 2022

So, a blogger from Taiwan with a Harvard past mentioned my essay ‘Shove Your Democracy Up Your Ass’, as bloggers do. Unfortunately, this outsider of course hadn’t read the essay. Instead, he had read ‘The Coming Purge of the China-Hands’, in which I detail how everyone who associates with China is now a terrorist.