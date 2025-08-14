Oh, it’s that day of the week already? Thursdays are reserved for the Dark Philosophy.

Most readers are too old to remember what unbiased even means—but there was a time of crimes, in younger years, when we had a choice: to serve a master, or to walk away and serve none.

Have you ever done harm… without being yourself?

Consider this a brief exercise in warning.

I call this nasty piece… THE HENCHMEN.