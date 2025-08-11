How was your week? Mine was a cocktail of shadowbans, betrayal, and loneliness. Oh, and this publication? Suppressed by Substack’s AI overlords. Pigs. So be it.

Without further ado, here’s the latest installment of Dark Philosophy—three horrifying biogs about men and women for whom domination wasn’t enough. No, they had to destroy those who walked the same path.

Enjoy the horror. Embrace the despair.

Reproductive suppression, or “mate suppression,” is the active sabotage or prevention of the reproduction of others.

Cain

“Where is your brother Abel?”

Cain was the first son of the first man, Adam. And Abel was his younger brother. The Book of Genesis in the Old Testament tells us that Cain “Let us go out to the field” murdered Abel out of jealousy: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

The Church called it ‘a rivalry’. Both siblings offered to Adam and God what they could: Cain, the farmer, offered the bearings of the earth. Abel, a shepherd, offered the living creatures.

Everyone loved Abel, but not Cain. Thus, the first murder in the murderous Bible.

Today, 6,005 years later, forensics of the criminal mind have a far better explanation: one more plausible, with a stronger motive, and a more satisfying closure.

The new explanation goes like this: Cain, in getting rid of the more popular Abel, secured his offspring and the entire humanity, while Abel did not.

The older brother was a hard-working dude tilling the lands and repairing things, while the younger brother was the artist out on a mountain slope writing beautiful poems and playing musical instruments.

Cain, the relentless laborer, built the foundations of civilization and became the progenitor of Enoch and the rest of America, while Abel was never to have children because now he was dead.

This first murder in history was not a crime of passion due to low impulse control and jealousy, as the biblical scholars wanted us to believe. On the contrary, it was a calculated and strategic move: the first documented case of male-male competition in the reproductive fight for survival.

Look at Cain’s existential struggle here. His parents clearly showed preference for Abel. Eve, the mother, clearly fancied Abel over Cain. God favored Abel, it’s all over the text. God always preferred shepherds over farmers, it’s a fetish in the Book. But then Cain created new facts, and all of sudden, Abel was no longer an issue.

Well done, Cain!

Everyone’s reactions speak volumes: Adam, the father, took Cain aside and said, “Listen, son, it is time for you to move out and start your own family. A little distance never failed an independent man. Maybe try east of Eden.”

And Eve, the mother, said to Cain, “Son, I am getting a bit too old for you, but how about you taking your hot younger sister with you?” [Which he did, and married her, and they had Enoch.]

Last, God: God, recognizing Cain’s necessity, even protected him with the ‘Mark of Cain’ from now on. Wherever Cain would wander with his hot younger sister, God ordered, nobody was to touch or kill him.

It turns out, it was Cain, not Abel, who became the true heir of Adam and protegee of God the creator of things.

Everybody is talking about Cain’s grandchildren.

There must be a Cain in all of us.

Mae

Early Life

Mae was the only child of a marketing administrator and his egotistical wife. The father was loving and caring, but mostly absent. The mother did not love Mae, but saw her as a useful accessory and status symbol in our cruel and competitive world.

Mae in childhood was noticeably cruel and competitive. At family gatherings, she made sure all the girls had cookies and fatty ice-cream, burgers and fries, and sugar pops and coca-cola. She hated being fat. She wasn’t exactly fat, but she wanted everyone else to be slightly fatter than she was. And uglier. Her only two friends during junior high were one short, fat, moon-faced wall flower from the neighborhood, and another who was nice and generous but had crooked teeth that her bracelet seemed not to correct but to supplement. Both friends, Mae disrespected constantly, dropped horrible names, and bossed them around. Yet, they stayed, because having such a dominant leader as Mae in their life, in their minds, gave them drama, stress, and access to activities they would otherwise have missed out on, like going to parks and the city aquarium, or talking to boys in Korea town.

Mae encouraged many of her classmates to smoke and steal. Her parents had early noticed Mae's propensity for deceit. She liked to give bad advice. For example, before the high school entrance exam, she advised her anxious friend with the bracelets not to go to bed at all before each exam day but to study until dawn and drink Monster energy drinks—everyone would do it. The girl’s parents overheard a conversation and, good for them, shut down their daughter’s contact with Mae. Mae passed the exams, her friend did not.

Mid Life

In early adulthood, Mae became a force of nature. She always seemed to have income, not necessarily from work or a stable job. She managed to bully her loving father to send her rent and a generous life stipend that would enable Mae to rent a respectable apartment, run two or three lifestyle Youtube channels, and become a so-called “influencer,” a person that seeks fame and followers through all means and at any costs.

The path following up to where she was now was littered with deceit and manipulation. Mae didn’t hide the fact that she was so dominant. She made it her trademark on her video logs, her public diaries, her podcast with other influencers. Mae became something like a girl guru who gives advice to insecure girls. None of those advice would hold scrutiny to professional inquiries, however, Mae wouldn’t have any of such critique. She recommended diets she never took, fashion makeup she never used, and exercises she never heard of before she copied them off the internet. But above all, her social media presence allowed her to spread rumors and half-truths.

Mae became bolder in her mass instructions to fans. Her later dropout of college she said was the best thing that happened to her, and that college degrees were useless. Her inability to hold down a job she said was a cocktail of attention deficit disorder, autism, and boredom. If only followers followed her life advice, they too would become Mae.

Late Life

Mae did not have a late life. She died in a freak accident at age 39 in Boulder, Colorado. She was taking a selfie picture from her iPhone and fell 60 feet off the cliff. True story.

But he did achieve quite a lot during her later years. For one, she survived both her parents, who died early from high blood pressure, stress, sorrows, and the final stroke that knocked them out cold.

Mae had broken their heart long before that by plowing through three dozen relationships with men without having a baby to show for. Mae was married two times, and left both her former husbands fat, unsightly, and broken in spirit. She had one abortion. Men and babies, she said in one of her numerous videos, were holding women back. Mae herself started to advocate abortions and childlessness as the ultimate womanly thing to do, and advised her followers to drop men and stay single, like she.

The girls Mae could not stand, she confessed, were handsome and confident, because those were truly faking it. Do not go out to a party and stand next to a pretty girl, she said. She will get all the attention, and you get nothing. Next came boys Mae could not stand, she insisted, because they were simple and uncaring.

We could go on and on about Mae’s extraordinary life of malice and deceit, and how she did nothing to improve herself but everything to suppress others.

We all know a Mae.

Sebastian

“You have the most impressive resume, Sebastian. And your reference letters are impeccable.” The Chief Financial Officer closed the file and studied him. “As our new Director of Communications, your responsibilities will include the successful implementation of our five-year plan for new user guidelines and platform support and the Digital Democratization Act. Budget is not an issue. The board of trustees and shareholders are flooding us with cash for this. We’re working closely with state regulators and the legal office. Sebastian, the user guidelines and the Digital Act have absolute priority for the future of our platform.”

Sebastian grew up in Manchester, England. He received no ordinary education because there was nothing ordinary in this extraordinary family. His father, a politician, lord, and shareholder in the City of London, had recently moved business overseas to New York, courting tech clients from Silicon Valley Bank in California. The family oversaw holdings: stocks, options, and currencies across 65 countries. They were billionaires.

Sebastian attended private schools no one else had heard of, owned toys no one else could afford, and mingled with elites no one else could access, all before he turned twelve.

He never took competitive entrance exams, never applied to universities himself, never sought internships or jobs. All these things simply came to him, or rather, to his family office’s secretary. All he had to do, when requested, was to submit his meticulously curated file, prepared by a team of professionals.

Talent like Sebastian operates globally. He had been an invited guest of The Economist Group in Shanghai and London, a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Fellows program, and countless other exclusive circles most wouldn’t even know how to apply for. Because they couldn’t. We’ll explain why shortly. Suffice to say, Sebastian somehow became a graduate alumnus of Stanford and CalTech in the USA.

Now that you know such people exist, and that Sebastian was one of them, you might be wondering: What does he actually do? What business is he in? Why is he sitting across from the CFO of this mysterious Californian Big Tech company?

Well, first of all, Sebastian doesn’t work. Talent like him doesn’t need to. He has managers who listen to him and teams who execute his directives. The formal answer to our question would go something like this: Sebastian was hired to oversee business advisory, wealth management, and global strategy. The real answer? Sebastian was flown in to secure the cartel.

His job, if there ever was a job description, isn’t to promote talent, products, or strategies. Hell no! Talent, products, and strategies are limitless and replaceable. His role is the opposite: to lock, suspend, ban, block, close, bar, disable, embargo, stop or destroy all opposition, outsiders, and unsolicited intruders threatening the cartel’s interests.

In wealth creation—the world Sebastian’s family came from—the real challenge isn’t generating wealth but preventing others from doing the same. This requires armies of lawyers, market subversion, bribes, backroom deals, and ensuring one’s tribe stays on top while everyone else faces impossible barriers: checkpoints, control software, multi-tier permissions, invisible keys, and secret shibboleths (markers).

Europe, the Old World, once mastered mate suppression. European elites have the power to make competition illegal. Illegal meant police could kill you for resisting. It’s illegal to start a new university, bank, gold exchange, stock market, or country. For the plebs, it’s worse: illegal to hold two full-time jobs, build a house, sell vegetables, raise capital, or declare independence. But we’ve gotten too far ahead of ourselves. Let us return to Sebastian and his core mission.

At this US tech platform, his core mission was erecting barriers: classes, restrictions, paywalls, and invisible hierarchies. Clients could access only what their social credit score permitted, no more. He likened it to a vast black blanket smothering all possibilities. Only at his discretion could fragments slip through. All others—applicants, users, pirates, foreigners—were inhibited by default. Mate suppression.

Every monopoly, be that banking, trade, media, governance, licensing, or technology, is 1% presentation and 99% suppression. Not just suppression of others from without but also the suppression of random movement within. Economists euphemistically called this ‘social mobility’, a term from double-think; for in Western societies, it’s really social immobility: the inability to change one’s rank and position, ever.

Think, why would it be so hard to rise, when we all have brains and legs to carry us anywhere? Because a brutal suppression regime policies every rung.

Director of suppression would have been the correct title for Sebastian. He never thought about such contradictions. Discretion was everything. New partners, sponsors, and millions of users to his platform wouldn’t even know they are being screened, categorized, and prevented. Social mobility on US platforms is a bullshit story, always has been.

The job opening was, of course, advertised publicly. Anyone from the public could theoretically apply for his position. But a thousand invisible mechanisms ensured no one but Sebastian reached this office.

“How are we going about it, Sebastian?” asked the Chief Officer.

The new director leaned back, thought his lines, and spoke with confidence: “We’re implementing ID identification and a three-tier subscription model. This represents the low-, mid-, and high-income segments. We’ll also analyse user behavior and feed them reaffirming content.”

“And the noise?” pressed the Officer.

“I have been meaning,” said Sebastian, “to partially block them. Noisy users remain on the platform but are hidden from others. The same applies to third-party advertising, self-promoters, and haters. Unlike in the past, they won’t even know they’re banned. I may say, it’s rather brilliant, and our partners may copy the policy. I’ll call it the ‘shadow banning’.”

You’re all being suppressed by Sebastian.

End.

Previous: MALICE

Next: HENCHMEN