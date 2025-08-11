Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
3h

When you become a paid subscriber, please go to the bottom of these pages and download YOUR RESEARCH COPIES! (Links also in welcome email.)

→ The Human Farm *NEW

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/biopolitics

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/dangdang

→ The Fifth Dimension

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/goldstein-us-on-foetid-race-to-the

→ The Fourth Reich

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/oppression-in-germany

→ Planet of the Jews

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/planet-of-the-jews-us-presidents

→ The China Hands Handbook

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/the-iews-china-and-world-war-xi

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/japan-not-dropping-masks-for-next

→ The East-West Dichotomy

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/danger-the-world-on-chinese-terms

Even more downloads will be added, SOON!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ani from Singapore's avatar
Ani from Singapore
3h

I read "MALE SUPPRESSION" don't know why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture