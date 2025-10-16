Main Character Syndrome is a media-born concept used to describe narcissists who are also stupid.

This is why you won’t find “Main Character Syndrome” (MCS) in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders: Stupidity isn’t classified as an illness.

A person with poor judgement, a.k.a “a stupid person,” engages in random actions that are harmful to both themselves AND everyone else. When this is combined with true Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), an officially recognized condition, the result is a perfect storm:

Two inhibition-blocking conditions converge, creating almost comical situations where MCS sufferers engage in unspeakable acts of self-absorption, excessive talking, and delusions of importance that disrupt peace and can ultimately destroy humanity.

Reader discretion is advised. The following case study is about a person who eroded her entire world without ever realizing it. To the main character, everyone else is merely part of the supporting cast.

Excessive Talking

Wang Yi had been an excessive talker since early childhood. At first, parents and teachers found this precocious, suggesting, “She ought to be a child prodigy with a mouth like that.” By age 13, she could reduce her two parents, four brothers, sixteen aunts and uncles, and over one hundred relatives to silence, all of them staring at their folded hands the moment she entered a room. The effect was truly horrific. Strangers often recalled the hyper-anxious family atmosphere, where a child dominated every conversation, interrupted her elders, rebuked any opposing opinion, and claimed ninety-eight percent of the talking time.