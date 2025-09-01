Welcome, hunters. A new week brings a new chapter on Dark Philosophy. Across the follower community, whispers echo tales of mysterious big spenders emerging from the abyss. This week’s horrifying tale of big dreams and sea monsters I call: THE WHALES!

Whaling is an exploitation model in the follower economy that targets high value individuals, “whales,” who ultimately power an entire operation.

Casting the Widest Net

In whaling, the widest possible net is cast to attract tens of thousands, sometimes millions, of friends, patrons, followers, and subscribers. Joining is free, and the products or services are completely free and open. An offer too good to be true.