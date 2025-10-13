Retconning, or “retroactive continuity,” occurs when an author changes something about his work after the fact.

It was once assumed that facts couldn’t change and that the written word was permanent precisely because it was published. This is no longer the case.

Authorism

In this view, facts are merely moments in time, who cares? Written words are just symbols, who gives? Everything can be changed in retrospect, from the Latin retro, meaning “backwards.”

All authors do it; they revisit their works and change plots, characters, and endings. When a notable author retcons, fans go wild. In their minds, their own past has been altered as well. They see red and feel cheated conned—a play on “retconned.” Their past has been violated, they say, without their permission.

Reader discretion is advised for this chapter of the Dark Philosophy. What sounds like an obvious failure of authorship turns out to be a horrifying tool of mind control:

Changing the undeniable facts is akin to psychological abuse. It is a form of lying that goes beyond gaslighting (accusing the victim) or deceit (giving false advice). Retconning is the alteration of the unalterable past.