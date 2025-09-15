Shadowbanning is a Crime Against Humanity

The practice is inhuman. It is not human. It is anti-human and against humanity.

Shadowbanning is a threat to humanity that must be confronted with all available means.

Shadowbanning is the illegal digital detention and solitary confinement of our citizens. And just like with other censorship regimes and systems of oppression, it amounts to psychological warfare and mental torture. Make no mistake: Shadowbanning is depriving us of our inherent human rights and our dignity.

Initially, it was partisan administrators at private companies who reduced the visibility of users they disliked.

Their cruel, sadistic idea of punishment: The victims were left completely in the dark about the ban (hence the “shadow”), cut off from their friends and families and other humans, not getting any interactions or feedback, thus weakening their confidence and doubting their own sanity (akin, very much so, to illegal human experimentation programs banned by various international and national laws such as the Nuremberg Code and the US Federal Policy for the Protection of Human Subjects).

Next, arbitrary user guidelines and regulations were enforced, systematically shadowbanning whole swaths of people, entire groups, political parties, or even countries deemed as enemy, expressing the wrong political views.

Then, they deployed AI software to automatically detect, filter, and silence anyone criticizing shadowbanning or breaching our regulations.

Today, AI systems can generate bots to suppress human voices across the country and worldwide.

We live on a Human Farm.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that all human beings “are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” Shadowbanning however directly contradicts this principle by stripping away our freedom and dehumanizing us.

Shadowbanning is a word-for-word breach of multiple articles within the Declaration:

Article 5 states that “no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.” But Shadowbanning is cruel, is inhuman, and is the most psychologically degrading of all treatments.

Article 6 guarantees everyone “the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law.” But shadowbanning is lawless. It precisely occurs without due process or legal basis anywhere. It “depersonalizes” the person.

Article 9 protects against “arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.” But shadownbanning is exactly that: it is arbitrary digital arrest, detention, and exile.

Articles 19 and 20 guarantee “the right to freedom of opinion and expression” and “the right to assembly and association.” Shadowbanning is a deliberate tool to silence people and cut off their ability to associate with others.

Shadowbanning has escalated dangerously now with advances in surveillance and censorship technology.

Humans won’t run it at all. It will completely be replaced with AI systems to systematically silence, isolate, and torture human beings.

It has to be combated with all we’ve got.

