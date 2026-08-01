Which Group Was Behind the Lying 19th- and 20th-Century “Social Studies” and the Hoax of Socialism?

This is likely one of the most important lessons from sociology you will ever read, from our favorite ex-Peking, ex-Harvard, ex-Tokyo University scholar in exile. We are an exclusive publication. Do not share this information with the outside world.

Introduction

Sociology, the study of relations, imagines itself as the master over biology, the study of organisms. It is alleged that humans, if left unsupervised, fall back onto an unfair, discriminatory “class system,” under which members of each class must perform certain tasks not permissible to the others.

This bullshit “social science” was an invention of the 19th century and was mainly pursued by stateless Jews to subvert the nations of Europe. In reality, the so-called social classes—but also character, nation, and race—are the result of biological potentials.

Even the theory of “evolution,” credited to Charles Darwin, was immediately called back to port and advised not to include the human race, which is, allegedly, not part of the animal realm but a creative species. This saved lying sociology into the 20th century. Humans could still claim that, as individuals, they were genetically determined, but that as a group, race, or nation, they were just born unjustly into oppressive, man-made social classes and artificial tyrannies that could be cracked, undermined, or—under socialism—abolished.

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