Without further ado, today we are here to discuss the Human Farm and the content creators who are dismantling the old economies like biblical locusts. By the end of this epic, visually stunning, unforgettable piece of insight, you will have more clarity.

“Content creators” are the new day laborers, akin to hirelings, peons, or coolies of the past. They labor for virtual clicks, which they may then redeem on US platforms for real currency: currency that allows them to buy bread and pay their bills. No labor that day, no payment.

Introduction

US-based internet platforms such as Google/YouTube (a video portal) impose strict guidelines on their content creators *peons, yet offer no insurance, healthcare plans, unions, or legal recourse. Platforms may de-platform, demonetize, or de-list (reduce the visibility of) creators at any time. Content creators have no labor rights and no social security.

The Depletion of Labor

These creators are often forced into humiliating, debased behavior. The platforms deny responsibility. They claim that an “algorithm” determines what gets clicks. Creators must perform all kinds of cheap tricks that keep audiences engaged. If they succeed, the “algorithm” may show them to more viewers. Among the humiliating and degrading behaviors are: filming themselves in bed, with their children, or in the kitchen; pranks and silly games; promiscuity; crime; regurgitating the news; commentary; gossip; documenting mental illnesses or medical procedures; or simply walking through the neighborhood filming other peons.