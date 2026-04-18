OK, you’ve noticed that everyone on content platforms has doubled their output. It’s peasant magic.

Peasants now post twice as much because they get half the views they used to. Management squeezes these day-laborer content creators. Work harder. For clicks. [For as little as $3 per 10,000 views, if you must know.]

Peasant magic: Philosophers call it slave morality. Economists call it diminishing returns. Psychologists, madness.

Meanwhile, everyone complains about deletions, demonetization, and shadowbanning. Platform management only needs one in a million creators to succeed—generating billions in ad revenue. The rest are disposable targets of algorithmic abuse and behavioral experimentation.

Figure of interest:

Randall

Randall F. Fiction, alongside 30,000 other IT employees, was fired by Oracle (founded by Larry Ellison, a Jew). Now unemployed, probably forever, they flock to free public platforms.

Just log in and post your shit, Randall.

This is a continuation of THE MENTICIDE MANUAL series