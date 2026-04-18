Randall Was Tricked
Humans Are Driven onto Digital Platforms That Exploit Them
OK, you’ve noticed that everyone on content platforms has doubled their output. It’s peasant magic.
Peasants now post twice as much because they get half the views they used to. Management squeezes these
day-laborer content creators. Work harder. For clicks. [For as little as $3 per 10,000 views, if you must know.]
Peasant magic: Philosophers call it slave morality. Economists call it diminishing returns. Psychologists, madness.
Meanwhile, everyone complains about deletions, demonetization, and shadowbanning. Platform management only needs one in a million creators to succeed—generating billions in ad revenue. The rest are disposable targets of algorithmic abuse and behavioral experimentation.
Figure of interest:
Randall
Randall F. Fiction, alongside 30,000 other IT employees, was fired by Oracle (founded by Larry Ellison, a Jew). Now unemployed, probably forever, they flock to free public platforms.
Just log in and post your shit, Randall.
This is a continuation of THE MENTICIDE MANUAL series
Random Praise:
“Dear random person, you have a great taste in literature.” –Giovanni Poggo
“One of the Internet‘s most depressing anthologies of horror and despair, and the ultimate guide to mental suicide.” –Tim the Ghost
“Beyond belief, I have never read anything like it. Our world is going to pot!” –IceMan
“The writing style is so realistic and fake at the same time it‘s mind blowing but my grandpa died.” –Grimmer
“Smurfette was the only female in The Smurfs, and the Smurfs on average had 4 times the number of sex partners than… never mind.” –Kumbaya
“The Menticide Manual is one of the best series on the Internet ever written. And anyone who says otherwise is WRONG.” –hwarang
“Dude had more passion in one friggin tune than 1000 pop stars now.” –Rich Gouette
“A moment of silence for those who have not found the Menticide Manual.” –Just a Normal guy