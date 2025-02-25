The neurologists are the doctors of the mind. They call themselves therapists or psychologists. Psychology is a fraud.

After experiencing your daily dose of fear, toxic relationships, the 40-hour work week, or even reading a newspaper, your agitated brain chemistry can transform you into something akin to a mushroom. People with these "mushroom brains" are then prepared, inoculated, and harvested to suit the desires of those in power.

Clinical Coding

We can manipulate humans with mushroom brains in almost any way we choose. After cultivation, we strip them of their right to defend themselves—prohibiting violence, rebellion, and refusal to comply. Once in the garb of the psychologists, there is no escape.

We currently know of two memory systems. The first is primordial, rooted in nature. The second is man-made, a product of human technology: the neurological system. Nature is a memory storage; Life is communication. Just as layers of earth or the rings of a tree record history, humans too are stored-away "living memories" in nature, memories of our learning and experiences.

The second memory system is a recent, engineered creation: the symbolic or language system. Signs and symbols are used to store, encode, and decode memory and knowledge. Exclusively for humans, this includes written language and computer code. While these are human creations, they rely heavily on our neurological brains evolved in parallel with nature. Without this evolution, we wouldn’t be able to interpret the signs and languages encoded in our environment.

Cosmic Psychiatry

We are part of a creation and also the creators of another. All information is stored in frequencies—waves composed of opposing differences. Even the most complex languages, music, and mathematics can be reduced to a binary system of zeros and ones, ons and offs.

All the world’s phenomena, even atoms and molecules and Life itself (as communication), could be rationalized down to just... some encoded, cosmic vibrations.

Likewise, the unknown universe can be understood through matter and kinetic (physical) phenomena, ultimately reduced to not God, but Light—composed of two opposing modulations: electricity (contraction) and magnetism (expansion).

Eventually, the sum of all forces is One: everything™. This concept has been called Tao, Oneness, Cosmic Consciousness, or whatever thinkers will name the unnamable next week.

We are born to know, not to exist. At no point in science were humans considered the last word spoken on anything really, and the last time we looked, the oh-so advanced homo sapiens was just another “homo” in the long line in the genus of man-apes. Why do we really exist? To carry the light—nothing to boast about.

Yes, we rather overestimated human intelligence. Data processing equals intelligence which can be performed a million times better by machines.

Machine intelligence already surpasses us, and the next stage may involve wave intelligence—consciousness without a physical body.

That, in fact, is the intermediate science goal of our psychologists: to create an effigy (a copy) of a human as a computer model upon which they can project their sadistic desires.

Techno Mind-farms

Becoming a psychologist on the Human Farm is the ideal occupation for control freaks and the traumatized. First, they seek to become the operator rather than the being-operated-on. Second, the ability to induce brain damage in others acts like a magnet for bad people. Show me a psychopath who didn’t torture animals, and I’ll show you a clinical psychologist who didn’t abuse children.

In the late 19th century, the Creators upgraded the psychologists into fake scientists who infiltrated our universities and misused methods from statistics and natural science to advance their psycho games. The psychologists started off by throwing crack and magic mushrooms, saying dreams were real, and interrogating their female mental patients about their daddy fantasies and sex practices.

Next, they began to change the behavior in dogs, birds, and human toddlers, making them “perform” whatever their masters intended. By the 20th century, they incorporated chemistry and engineering into their mind practices.

These “scientists of the mind,” as they called themselves, immediately attacked the four wisdom schools—philosophy, metaphysics, religion, and ethics—dismissing them as “unscientific” and thus beneath their authority.

In this 21st century, the upgrade in information technology enabled the formation of super bad psychologists who control the key technologies. They function as “scientific advisors” for the super creators, crafting new realities that can be processed by even more advanced technologies, ad infinitum [forever]. The psychologists of the future will be super-abusive techno-neurologists, overseeing mushroom-brain farms.

Psychologists have answered the call of the super creators, who plan to (ab)use billions of left-behind humans as walking memory storage devices or mushroom schools.

They are preparing for war with Humanity.

