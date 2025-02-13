Ok, quick update: democratic totalitarianism is here. We are heading toward untold human slavery, deformity, and despair.

If you are a loser like everyone else, you are probably hanging out in front of a screen all day trying to numb your brains with noise, pictures, and porn.

This is all you got left, and all you will ever need. (If you still work, you are stupid. You are being enslaved, man!) Everyone is like you now, so don’t even try to go out and make real friends. They are all psychotic now and want to hang out with a like button.

Unfortunately, noise, picture, and porn are also increasingly becoming an unsafe space: The fake winners are lurking in the networks, ready to scam seduce you.

We’ve explored many of the mind controllers that roam the Human Farm, but none is as captivating as the conman. Do not lay your eyes on him…

P.S.

If you ever feel like you’re losing a decade or two of meaningful economy, don’t despair, for you can never lose three, four, or five decades in a row like the Japanese do. Without a farewell letter, here’s the Book of Tokyo - Japan and Other Social Evils—FREE TO DOWNLOAD (at the bottom of that page, members only). Take care! T

The conmen are the psychics, mortgage brokers, pickup artists, divorce lawyers, and “cancer victims” on the Human Farm.

Conmen is short for “confidence men,” and it is exactly that: confident men (or women, but few) who exude poise and fake trust. They have an insatiable drive for social status, success, and survival—although they are rarely stable and, once their scheme is inevitably exposed and their false persona laid bare, they must move places but will always move on to the next scam or perish.

They can’t help it.