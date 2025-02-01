The block wardens* are the informants, security guards, and flaggers on the Human Farm.

*From the German: ‘Blockwart’. The blockwarte or blockleiter were typically the lowest-ranking functionaries in the totalitarian state. We could continue with "block wardens" in this text; the original term "blockwarte", however, lends us that undeniable German "Umpf".

The creators of the Human Farm wanted to abolish the social classes between humans. Paradoxically, entirely new classes sprung from this. One such new class was the class of the state enforcers for the abolishment of the classes.

Over time, enslaved people develop symptoms of desperation. The subdued groups become lazy, perhaps, impulsive and savage. The dumbshits became irritable and antisocial. The females developed depression and hysteria. The males of the slaves became disrespectful and hateful against their masters.

The haters spread hateful speech, which is contagious. [Especially now, when they all can type and message on their cellphones.] We need to stop them hating their prison situation and love their caretakers again.