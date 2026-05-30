More people fear dying not for the reasons poets say

OK, this Substack is a dead Substack. We were suspended twice, thrice now; 146,000 subscribers were deleted, visibility cut down 99.7%. That said, the dead live longer if they earn on the Human Farm.

Dr. P is a dyed-in-the-wool philosopher. He has to write about it, if only for the forest. Ladies and gentiles, without further ado, this week’s true shocker about capitalism and the profits with the deceased.

DEATH DUTY

We steal four-fifths of our subjects’ gains on this farm before they spend the rest on our products – which are also our gains. But when these individuals die, so does our income. This is a problem we need to fix.

Our foremost experts, die Herren Sachverständigen, and think tanks have spent millions (also paid for by the subjects) to find ways of future taxing them AFTER they are dead.

Here is what we’ve come up with:

SOON, The Compilation of all This Platform Madness: RANDALL WAS TRICKED.

DID YOU KNOW about the DOWNLOAD BUTTONS? Go to the bottom of these pages and download YOUR FREE RESEARCH COPIES! [members only]

→ Mindcontrol *HOT BOOK

→ The Dark Philosophy *NEW

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *CLASSIC

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy *MUST READ

More downloads to be added, SOON!!!