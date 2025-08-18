My 30,000 views dropped to 900 overnight!

They did it! They collapsed this channel. O the suppression here is too much! [That, and I really pushed it.]

Substack, the subscription-based pyramid Ponzi scheme, slashed my views by 97%! I should have kept my mouth shut, I know: Shove Your Democracy Up Your Ass, The Empire of the Jews, The Human Farm… then The Pigs of Substack!!! The kind of revelations you won’t find anywhere else. Instead of averaging 30,000 views per post, I now barely hit up 1,000. This kind of blowback is demoralizing. It prevents future writing projects, and it drives away some guest writers.

Like other U.S. social media platforms, Substack pretends to exist for writers and readers. Wrong. It’s a trap designed to extract our data, emails, and bank details while spamming our contacts.

This Thursday on Dark Philosophy: Powerfarts

Everything on this platform is programmed and policed to maximize the exposure and profits of the founder generation, top creators, celebrities, big media, and the Jews, while diverting attention away from everyone else. Writers don’t own their channels here, Substack does. It curates, moderates, blocks, and suspends 'problematic writers' at will; it sabotages Dr. P and other foreigners that were unplanned for. All the bestseller lists here are fake. Favoritism. Manipulation. Mirage.

I’d estimate that over 90% of Substack’s traffic now comes from AI bots, sockpuppet accounts, or Substack management itself.

The suppression of my content is disgusting. I can’t criticize the Israelis. Certain keywords—The Fourth Reich, Finis Sinarum—trigger visibility blockers. Readers from China, India, or even Russia were unsubscribed and labeled as "foreign interference." I got emails saying I’m tracked as a "German terrorist" and "foreign agent," even though I’m neither. Before the ban, I received hundreds of DMs and ten emails a week. Now I am grateful to receive one or two.

They Stole My Audience

Substack openly admits to having purged my readers. If they continue like this, it breeds fear and discourages potential supporters. The only reason my account was suspended twice but not deleted? My four million subscribers!

Without naming names, I acquainted dozens of writers who’ve posted here for three years with zero results. I warned them that pay-to-win platforms use bot traffic and comment farms: Ordinary users can’t compete! I told them that the hierarchy is fixed, that Substack knows everything about you, and that they pulled a big black tarp over us to prevent us from reaching the light.

They're still posting, so I assume they're jobless, desperate, or at their wit's end. Substack loves these broken souls and unfulfilled lives and keeps them hooked with psychological tricks borrowed from casinos: random rewards, sudden spikes, great tits. Fully automated addiction-inducing algorithms.

Rumor has it that 300,000 creative writers from California’s "become-an-author" scam schools alone migrated here. Everyone in America wants to become a writer for free. I guess, if Hollywood or Macmillan rejected them, Substack becomes their camp of saints: The platform lures them in with fantastic lies about viral success and turbo access to hundreds of millions of readers. There are no 60 million real subscribers waiting for them. Theirs won’t be shown to anybody. [“Tell us more about your family and friends though!”]

Yes, you can invest buy your way in. $50,000 lets you import followers from Twitch, Facebook, or Shitter (X). Ordinary users? No such privilege. Substack recently integrated Youtube and allowed content creators to migrate audio-to-text video content to Substack. That’s potentially four billion video-to-text Substack posts, all AI-processed. No problems for the top elites on Substack. But for the bottom 99.9% writers here, they’ll have to compete against machines.

I know of two newsletters who had to spend $250k to break it on Substack. Ordinary people have no such start-up money and no list of wealthy clients. They also have no analysts, marketing teams, professional editors, AI agents, and broadcast license. Soon, artificially boosted Substack newsletters will be sold for $10,000,000, I’m sure of it.

Preying on Writers

Writers are the most vulnerable group to scams, bait-and-switch schemes, and exploitation, because they are emotional, fragile, and often traumatized from early childhood. Most writers are women. Most readers are women, too. You can warn writers all you want; they’ll still fall for the writers’ platform scam.

Not that Substack invented this writers’ exploitation racket. TV production companies, vanity publishers, writing agencies, paid classes, podcasts, and platforms like Amazon, Ghost, Goodreads, and Substack all prey on writers.

A writer is three times more likely to fall for a scam than the elderly or mentally disabled. Writing schools, self-publishing schemes, blogs, and WordPress are all classic scams targeting females.

A writer will literally sell their private information and family secrets to anyone who listens, especially to a pyramid Ponzi scheme designed to exploit them.

So here you have it: Substack isn’t in the writing business. It’s in data harvesting, multi-level marketing, and Ponzi schemes. The company is officially unprofitable, yet its elite caste makes millions from service fees, email lists, and corporate deals, while the rest gamble their lives away. And if somebody raises an alarm, they’ll censor Doc into oblivion.

We truly live on a Human Farm.

We are testing download buttons (members only).

↓↓↓Please go to the bottom of these pages and DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE EBOOKS!↓↓↓

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy

Even more downloads will be added, SOON!!! See you on the other side! Dr. P