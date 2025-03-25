Almost all the world’s leading dissidents are from the West. Frans Vandenbosch has the report:

“Whistle-Blowers, Dissidents, and Exiles Fighting for Free Speech”

By Frans Vandenbosch 方腾波 26.03.2025

The outcasts of the West

In an era where Western governments claim to uphold free speech and human rights, an increasing number of dissidents find themselves silenced, persecuted, and forced into exile.

Writers, journalists, whistle-blowers, and political activists—once protected under democratic ideals—now face legal threats, censorship, and suppression for challenging official narratives. Whether exposing NATO’s wars, criticising mRNA vaccine policies, or uncovering covert operations, these individuals have paid a steep price for dissent. Some have been imprisoned, others deplatformed, and many have fled their homelands to seek refuge in countries that provide relative safety from Western political repression.

From Thailand to Serbia, China to Russia, new sanctuaries have emerged, offering these political exiles a chance to peacefully continue their work free from harassment. This article explores the lives of those who, despite relentless persecution, refuse to be silenced.

Western political refugees in Thailand

Thailand welcomes foreign nationals through its immigration system, which offers pathways such as tourist, education, retirement, and business visas for legal residency. Cities like Chiang Mai and Koh Samui attract large groups of long-term foreign residents due to their affordability, expatriate communities, and visa accessibility. Foreigners in Thailand, including those from Western countries, reside under clear legal guidelines that prioritize compliance with immigration laws and respect for public order. Thailand’s approach focuses on balancing openness to global visitors with maintaining national security, requiring all residents to adhere to visa rules and local regulations.

In Chiang Mai, many foreigners utilize education or retirement visas, engaging with the city’s cultural and economic life while contributing to local tourism and entrepreneurship. Koh Samui hosts foreign nationals under tourism or elite visa programs, benefiting from its infrastructure tailored to international visitors and digital nomads.

Thailand addresses humanitarian cases through cooperation with international organizations like the UNHCR, while managing immigration through its domestic legal framework. The Thai government emphasizes equal treatment of all foreign nationals, ensuring they enjoy rights and protections under Thai law while fulfilling visa obligations.

Stability and neutrality guide Thailand’s policies, fostering an environment where foreign residents can live peacefully. By maintaining orderly immigration processes and fostering cross-cultural exchange, Thailand upholds its commitment to regional harmony and international cooperation.

Foreigners and Political refugees in China

China manages foreign nationals through a structured legal framework that emphasises compliance with domestic laws and respect for national sovereignty. Foreigners in China reside under standard visa categories (work, study, business, tourism) requiring adherence to legal obligations while granting rights under China’s judicial system. Diplomatic interactions prioritise non-interference and mutual respect among sovereign states.

China’s humanitarian approach is shaped by national conditions and international responsibilities. Unlike Western countries, China is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol, meaning it has no formal asylum system. Humanitarian visas exist but are typically granted for family emergencies, medical needs, or legal complications, not formal political asylum.

China’s stance on asylum is pragmatic. North Korean defectors, for example, are classified as illegal migrants and often repatriated. While rare, China has sheltered dissidents from Vietnam or Myanmar. However, figures like Assange or Snowden are unlikely to receive protection, as granting them asylum would risk diplomatic fallout with the West. All Western political refugees in China are low profile; they moderate their positions so as not to endanger China’s international relations.

Despite lacking an UN based asylum framework, China maintains a robust humanitarian visa system. In 2015, I was granted a humanitarian visa and residence permit when my Western employer unlawfully cancelled my work and residence permit, demonstrating that China’s legal mechanisms can provide safeguards in critical situations.

Western political refugees in Serbia

Serbia maintains an open visa policy, allowing citizens of many countries, including Western states, to enter visa-free for short stays, fostering cultural and economic exchange. The capital, Belgrade, hosts foreign nationals seeking long-term residency through work, study, or investment visas, with a focus on legal compliance and integration.

Serbia’s historical neutrality and non-aligned foreign policy have attracted individuals from neighbouring regions seeking stability, including academics and professionals. Foreign residents in Serbia are protected under domestic law, which emphasizes equal treatment and adherence to immigration regulations. Foreigners living in Serbia as political refugees or in voluntary exile, many of them opposing Western institutions like NATO and the USA, expressing scepticism towards mRNA vaccines, or sympathizing with nations such as China, and Hungary get the support of Zavetnici and the Serbian Patriotic Movement. Notable cases include Didier Mauro and Brandon Martinez, who relocated to Belgrade, citing Serbia’s cultural openness and geopolitical neutrality.

Political refugees in Russia

Russia grants temporary asylum or residency permits through its legal framework, prioritizing national security and diplomatic considerations. Moscow has historically provided residency to high-profile foreign nationals, such as Edward Snowden (former U.S. intelligence contractor), who received temporary asylum in 2013 under Russian law. Russia’s immigration policies obviously require foreign residents to respect domestic laws, with residency often tied to professional contributions or humanitarian criteria.

Russia emphasizes sovereignty in managing foreign nationals, balancing international obligations with internal security priorities. Notable examples include Edward Snowden, John Mark Dougan and Gonzalo Lira.

Lira, a U.S. citizen, first resided in Ukraine and later Russia. On 01/05/2023, while engaged in journalistic work in Ukraine, Gonzalo Lira was seized by the SBU, subjected to imprisonment and torture, ultimately leading to his death in a Ukrainian prison on 12/01/2024.

Both Serbia and Russia manage foreign residency through domestic legal systems, emphasizing compliance with national laws and stability. Serbia’s appeal lies in its neutral diplomacy and visa accessibility, while Russia’s approach reflects strategic humanitarian and diplomatic considerations.

The long list of refugees, people who have fled their country and living abroad in voluntary exile:

These are Western political refugees—individuals who were born in Western countries but now live elsewhere due to persecution, shadowbanning, deplatforming, banning of their books, or suppression of their political views, particularly those who opposed mRNA vaccines, US/NATO wars, or exposed USA-backed colour revolutions.

The list below is an at random selection and is certainly not exhaustive as most western refugees prefer anonymity.

Julian Assange (Australia, lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in UK until arrested)

Julian Assange is an Australian journalist, publisher, and the founder of WikiLeaks, an organisation that exposed classified US documents detailing war crimes, surveillance abuses, and diplomatic manipulations. Facing relentless persecution by Western governments, he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained for seven years before being arrested in 2019. He was imprisoned in the UK while fighting extradition to the US. In June 2024, he returned to Australia after reaching a plea deal with US prosecutors.

Edward Snowden (USA, living in Russia)

A former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden became globally known after leaking classified documents that exposed the US government’s mass surveillance programmes. Facing charges under the Espionage Act, he fled to Hong Kong before receiving asylum in Russia, where he remains. Snowden later obtained Russian citizenship and continues to advocate for digital privacy, civil liberties, and government accountability, frequently commenting on surveillance, cybersecurity, and whistle-blower protections.

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD (Germany, living in China or Japan)

Dr Thorsten J. Pattberg is a German academic, linguist, and former scholar at Peking University. His work critiques Western censorship, linguistic imperialism, and anti-China propaganda. Due to his outspoken views, he was heavily censored and deplatformed in Western media. Now residing in East Asia, likely in China or Japan, he continues to write on comparative philosophy, media narratives, and the geopolitical tensions shaping global discourse.

Jeff J. Brown (France, currently living in Taiwan, province of China)

Jeff J. Brown is a geopolitical analyst, journalist, and author who challenges Western mainstream narratives, particularly concerning China and US foreign policy. A vocal critic of imperialism and media disinformation, he has faced censorship and exclusion from mainstream platforms. Brown has lived in multiple countries, including China, and currently resides in Taiwan. He continues to write, speak, and produce content countering Western hegemony in global affairs.

Godfree Roberts (Australia, living in Chiang Mai, Thailand)

Godfree Roberts is an Australian journalist, author of Why China leads the World. He is a researcher focused on debunking Western misinformation about China. His work presents an alternative perspective on China’s governance, economic model, and international relations. Due to his criticisms of anti-China propaganda, he has been deplatformed in the West. Now based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, he continues to publish articles and books offering a counter-narrative to dominant Western discourse on China’s rise.

Dr. Eamon McKinney (USA, living in Koh Samui, Thailand)

Dr Eamon McKinney is an American academic and geopolitical analyst known for his critiques of US foreign policy, particularly its interventions, regime-change operations, and economic decline. He has also examined Western media’s role in shaping public opinion. Facing increasing restrictions in Western media, he relocated to Thailand, where he contributes to independent platforms, analysing global political shifts and challenging dominant Western narratives.

Cynthia McKinney (USA, living in Bangladesh at times)

Cynthia McKinney is a former US congresswoman and outspoken critic of US foreign policy, military interventions, and the influence of corporate and foreign lobbies, particularly Israel, on US politics. Her anti-war stance led to political blacklisting and deplatforming. She has since lived abroad in various countries, including Bangladesh, where she has worked in academia and continues to advocate for peace, government accountability, and electoral reform.

John Mark Dougan (USA, living in Russia)

John Mark Dougan is a former US Marine and police officer who became a whistle-blower after exposing corruption within the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Facing retaliation, legal threats, and potential imprisonment, he fled to Russia, where he received asylum. Now living in Russia, he continues to expose corruption, challenge mainstream narratives, and provide alternative perspectives on Western political and media landscapes.

Brandon Martinez (Canada, living in Serbia)

Brandon Martinez is a Canadian independent journalist and geopolitical analyst who has written extensively on Zionism, US foreign policy, and globalist agendas. His work has been heavily censored in Canada, leading him to relocate abroad. Now residing in Serbia, he continues to write and publish critical analyses of Western media narratives, interventionist policies, and the role of international institutions in shaping global affairs.

Paul Craig Roberts (USA, living abroad, location undisclosed)

Paul Craig Roberts is an economist, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury under President Reagan, and a long-time critic of US foreign policy, neoliberal economics, and mainstream media. His outspoken views have led to marginalisation and censorship within the US. Now living abroad at an undisclosed location, he continues to publish articles and books that analyse Western economic policies, military interventions, and media propaganda.

Laura Poitras (USA, living in Germany)

Laura Poitras is an award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist best known for her work exposing NSA surveillance programmes. She was central to the reporting of Edward Snowden’s disclosures, which led to her being targeted by US authorities. Citing safety concerns, she relocated to Germany, where she continues to document issues related to government surveillance, whistleblowing, and press freedom while retaining her US citizenship.

Dennis O’Connor (Ireland, living in Koh Samui, Thailand)

Dennis O’Connor is an Irish medic and independent geopolitical analyst known for exposing US/NATO interventionism, colour revolutions, and media disinformation. His work, critical of Western foreign policy, led to censorship and difficulties in publishing within mainstream outlets. Now residing in Koh Samui, Thailand, he continues to research and write on geopolitical affairs, highlighting Western destabilisation tactics and their impact on global security.

Marcello Ferrada de Noli (Sweden/Chile, living in Italy)

Marcello Ferrada de Noli is a Swedish-Chilean physician, journalist, and WikiLeaks associate known for his outspoken criticism of US foreign policy. His work on NATO’s role in conflicts and human rights abuses led to political persecution in Sweden. He relocated to Italy, where he continues to publish analyses on Western militarism, journalistic freedom, and state repression.

Barrett Brown (USA, living at an undisclosed location in the US)

Barrett Brown is a journalist and activist known for his work investigating intelligence agencies, corporate surveillance, and online censorship. He was imprisoned in the US for reporting on hacked intelligence materials, a case widely seen as an attack on press freedom. Since his release, he has continued his advocacy, focusing on government transparency and the protection of whistle-blowers.

Annie Machon (UK, living in Spain and Germany)

Annie Machon is a former MI5 officer turned whistle blower, now a writer and public speaker on intelligence, surveillance, and ethics. After exposing misconduct within British intelligence, she faced harassment and fled the UK. She now resides in Spain and Germany, where she speaks internationally on civil liberties, privacy rights, and government accountability.

Mike Gogulski (USA, living in Slovakia)

Mike Gogulski is an American Bitcoin activist and privacy advocate who renounced his US citizenship due to tax disputes and government overreach. Now residing in Slovakia as a stateless person, he promotes digital privacy, cryptocurrency adoption, and anarchist ideals, focusing on decentralised finance and sovereignty from state control.

Michael Ballweg (Germany, living in Switzerland)

Michael Ballweg is a German entrepreneur and political activist who founded Querdenken, a movement opposing lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and mRNA-based medical interventions. Facing investigations and political persecution in Germany, he relocated to an unknown location in Switzerland, where he continues to advocate for civil liberties, medical freedom, and government transparency.

Dr. Charles Hoffe (Canada, living in rural Canada)

Dr Charles Hoffe is a Canadian physician who gained prominence for criticising COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. After raising concerns about vaccine safety, he was banned from practicing medicine in British Columbia. Now residing in a remote rural location in Canada, he continues to speak publicly about medical ethics and the risks of vaccine mandates.

Nicholas Reed (Australia, living in El Salvador)

Nicholas Reed is an Australian filmmaker and anti-lockdown activist who was fined for organising protests in Melbourne against COVID-19 restrictions. Facing legal pressures, he relocated to El Salvador, where he promotes medical freedom initiatives and continues to document government overreach.

Willem Engel (Netherlands, living in Spain)

Willem Engel is a Dutch dance instructor and activist who founded Viruswaarheid, a group opposing COVID-19 policies in the Netherlands. He faced fines and legal threats for his activism and reportedly relocated to Spain, where he continues his advocacy work.

Folke H. Felding (Denmark, living in Hungary)

Folke H. Felding is a Danish peace activist known for his opposition to Western arms supplies to Ukraine and broader NATO policies. His outspoken stance led to investigations by Danish authorities, who accused him of alleged “ties to Russian media.” Facing political pressure, he relocated to Hungary, where he continues to advocate for diplomatic solutions and expose Western militarisation and interventionist strategies.

Roger Waters (UK, residing abroad intermittently)

Roger Waters, co-founder of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, has become a vocal critic of Western foreign policy, particularly regarding Palestine, Ukraine, and China. His outspoken views have led to widespread backlash, with accusations of antisemitism and attempts to cancel his performances. Despite this, he remains committed to his activism, frequently travelling and speaking at international events while residing abroad intermittently.

Didier Mauro (France, living in Serbia)

Didier Mauro is a French writer and anti-NATO activist involved in various pro-Russia peace initiatives. He has long been critical of Western military interventions and EU policies that align with Washington’s geopolitical interests. After facing increasing restrictions in France, he moved to Serbia, where he promotes independent media platforms and continues to challenge NATO expansionism and Western propaganda.

Michael Brunner (Austria, living location undisclosed)

Michael Brunner is an Austrian lawyer and politician who leads MFG Österreich, a party that strongly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. His political activism has led to legal challenges and media attacks in Austria. Despite this, he continues to advocate for medical sovereignty, bodily autonomy, and the protection of civil liberties within Austria’s political landscape.

Alberto Lombardi (Italy, living in Greece)

Alberto Lombardi is an Italian anti-military activist who has strongly opposed Italy’s involvement in supporting Ukraine and NATO-led initiatives. He has organised multiple anti-war protests, which led to threats against his safety and increasing political persecution. Seeking refuge, he relocated to Greece, where he continues his activism, organising public discussions and mobilising support for a non-aligned, sovereign foreign policy stance.

These individuals have faced varying degrees of legal threats, prosecution, censorship and exile for challenging dominant Western narratives on war, geopolitics, and global governance.

Wikipedia about these activists:

Many of these people have a Wikipedia entry. Unfortunately, Wikipedia systematically discredits them by labelling them as conspiracy theorists, far-right extremists, morally unstable, or foreign agents. It amplifies all kinds of unproven accusations and selectively highlights negative aspects to damage their credibility. Critics of Western foreign policy are often smeared as Russian, Chinese, or Iranian propagandists. This biased framing ensures that only establishment-approved dissent is considered legitimate.

Wikipedia serves as an ideological tool that protects Western power while attacking those who challenge it. Western dissidents are treated with smears, delegitimization, and selective omission, reinforcing the idea that dissent is only valid when directed against non-Western states. Despite Wikipedia’s claims of neutrality, there is a growing body of evidence showing that it is heavily manipulated by Western intelligence, think tanks, and other paid actors. Independent journalists, blogs, and investigative platforms like The Grayzone, Craig Murray’s blog, MintPress News, and Swiss Policy Research have consistently exposed these distortions. Anyone relying on Wikipedia for geopolitical topics should cross-check with these sources to get a more balanced perspective.

Conclusion

Western political refugees are not fugitives, nor criminals, they are thinkers, truth-seekers, and whistle-blowers who dare to challenge the dominant order. Their exile is a testament to the shrinking space for dissent in the so-called “free world,” where governments increasingly resort to censorship, judicial harassment, and media blackouts to maintain control.

Yet, even in exile, their voices persist. Whether in Belgrade, Moscow, Shanghai or Chiang Mai, these individuals continue to expose uncomfortable truths, standing as living proof that the West’s commitment to free speech is increasingly conditional. Their stories serve as both a warning and an inspiration, reminding the world that truth cannot be easily silenced, and that political persecution—once the hallmark of authoritarian states—is now an undeniable reality in the very nations that claim to defend liberty.

