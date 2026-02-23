A word of warning against careless attempts to reenact the “techniques” outlined in this forbidden book: they arise naturally—which is peril enough. Politicians must lie; priests must indoctrinate; journalists must traffic in misery to harvest attention. And while we have stone-cold laws to prevent the plebs from gouging out eyes, stabbing kidneys, or looting our cities, nothing of that sort but the occasional lofty “morals” exists to shield our psyches against abuse: the psychological gouging, stabbing, and looting of the mind.

The most obvious, natural defense against any physical violence is to neutralize the attacker. There is no better way: you must disarm the killer even before he closes the distance. Similarly, if a foreign nation invades with tanks and guns, you either take up arms, or you are conquered and doomed to suffer for a thousand years.

The war for the mind is no different. When someone seeks to hack our brains or co-opt our nervous system—to lobotomize our thinking, so to speak—we must never let that happen to us. Do not surrender. Do not apologize, duck away, or throw yourself under the wheel. You must stand firm and fight for what is yours.

There is a neurological war waged against the sovereignty of thought. This should be repelled universally, yet it is not. That’s because greedy regimes with their instruments of mind control act against us. They are the ones preventing us. They keep auctioning unlimited access to our brains to alien invaders—foreign corporations, greedy oligarchs, human farmers. In the best-case scenario, their objective is to cram and fatten our brains with miserable narratives, then to harvest us.

If we do not repel their global dictatorship, we will receive only more mind terror, more cognitive harm, and more emotional pain. It really is that urgent.

Another careful distinction between words and actions, dismantled: actions will always speak louder, that is correct, yes. But words also program the agent. They shape who obeys an order and who answers a call for help.

Our rulers play this interconnectedness. They will forever remind you to obey, while censoring your cries for help. Words deliver the action. Of course, they will deny that this or that was a call for action. They will deny forever having laid their corporate hands on you. But they did. But they have.

They are masters of gaslighting and hypocrisy. In action, they may legally kill hundreds of thousands of us, yet no plebeian is permitted to retaliate, to eliminate an abusive ruler, a parasitic elite, or a cruel invader. In speech, they may legally program or destroy our minds, while forbidding us—as they put it—from “inciting hatred,” “spewing misinformation,” or “spreading the conspiratorial theories.”

If anything, the philosophy in this book sought to achieve this: For more than two thousand years, philosophy asked the central question: What is the meaning of life? At first, it was considered a work of pure light. “Philo” literally means love. Hence the good. Hence the enlightenment. Hence the discovery of the natural order and the humanities. The dark aspect of philosophy, however, has always been: How to trick that nature. How to create our own meaning. Dark philosophy is manipulation. Dark philosophy is the artificial creation of meaning, knowledge, humanity… everything.

Much of society today wails in artificiality. Technologies are unnatural. Humans are reduced to helpless, defenseless betrayers of their own nature. And now, it all makes sense. Humans have unlearned how to survive. Abuse occurs in that mode of captivity, in disintegrating families, in toxic workplaces. Psychologists advise avoiding narcissists, psychopaths, and abusers, that is commendable, yes. But to report them to the authorities is futile, as any dissident who has sought help can attest. The systems of aid on the Human Farm are entrapment: in truth, the predators are often protected by the regime; they are the petty enforcers of biopolitics and mind control.

While avoidance may solve our problem, it does not solve the problem. The predators simply find new prey: our friends, our spouses, our children.

While ignorance may be each individual’s blessing, it will not stop the enslavement of billions.

Now, the supreme world rulers/psychopaths/optimizers described in this book will always be a step ahead of the resistance, for demoralization and manipulation come naturally to them. Their victims, however, must first study the Dark Philosophy, comprehend the Human Farm, and decipher the Menticide Manual to fully grasp the one piece of advice that is innate, yet which no one dares to say it because they drove it out of us under penalty of annihilation:

We must end this.

SOON!