OK, in this epic piece, I want to disclose morality as it is taught in moral philosophy at Western elite universities that issue £460k PhDs.

Every PhD or “Doctor of Philosophy” knows about slave morality, and if you’ve ever owned a dog, you kind of know it too, although not in academic terms: Morality is used to extract from others what we want: labor, taxes, allegiance...

Before we start, we would need to inform our supporters that Dr. P’s Substack has been suspended for a third time (146k subs were deleted), and that visibility (down 99.7%) and organic search (~0) have now collapsed. Nobody who isn’t already enrolled will ever find our wonderful library.

That, and several EU countries have demonetized this account. Understandably, fewer readers are willing to support an ex-Harvard, ex-Peking, ex-Tokyo outcast who can’t even attract 50 new visitors. The shop is closed. The window of opportunity has been shut.

Slave Morality

We live in a world that teaches us to be good and kind and to follow the rules. That’s for the oppressed.

As taught at the highest level of education, boldness is a weapon.

Kindness, on the other hand, is not.

Goodness will always lose.

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Part 1. Moral Philosophy and Obfuscation

Moral philosophy resembles logic-based number placement Sudoku — a puzzle. You may make it as ingenious and of any level of difficulty you like, but in the end, the grid always has the digits 1 to 9.