WE DID IT!!!

OK, first things first. Substack has decided it needed more clicks and views to its top 0.1% [redacted] authors and their cronies. It does that by reducing the visibility of the 99.9%.

[This information, although at one point we had 146k subscribers, will never be shown to them, let alone Substack’s 60m users.]

To your sociology majors, here’s what shadowbanning looks like in platform hell:

That’s right. Dr. P’s visibility has been completely eliminated.

Organic traffic has stopped.

Reach has been disabled.

What you didn’t know it; Substack is a pyramid Ponzi scheme! Only the top 1% of approved content creators get all the views; they don’t even have to try, because the algorithm sends all organic traffic their way. If, however, an outsider, an undesirable challenger (a foreigner?), comes along, he will be cut back to size, suspended (twice!), and blocked off from his friends here. There is no beating a pyramid scheme, folks.

Meanwhile, the millions of late game addicts authors who don’t get any exposure here at all are fed with dopamine-inducing, randomized rewards (5 likes here, 1 sub there) mostly from bot farms and Lord Spam.

Despite having experienced all this digital suppression, having been capped off all means of communication with our readers, we HAVE LAUNCHED THE DARK PHILOSOPHY!

WHAT A TRIUMPH!

WHAT A REVELATION!

From the author of The Menticide Manual and The Human Farm comes a darker descent: THE DARK PHILOSOPHY. Across 39 sharp, unsettling chapters, this anthology exposes the mechanisms that farm, control, and break us humans. Discover why the successful are culled (Tall Poppy Syndrome), why the wicked are desired (Hybristrophilia), and why your reality is being rewritten (Retconning). Meet the Charlatans, Pseudoscientists, and Shapeshifters who walk among us. Witness the algorithmic cruelty of being Shadowbanned, the absurdity of Powerfarts, and the tragic weight of Omertà. From the hostility of modern spaces (Anti-Life Architecture) to the agony of foresight (Cassandras), no dark truth is left unexamined. Here lies the quiet desperation of Happy Childlessness, the cult of Optimization, and the ultimate fakery of The Theory of Everything™. Spanning the torment of Mate Suppression to the dread of The Late Game Problem, THE DARK PHILOSOPHY dissects the sickness of a civilization addicted to lies. This is not a book. It is the operating system of a broken world.

The FREE DOWNLOAD IS HERE . Just follow the link and scroll down to the bottom of that page and press download. It’s for members only.

Buying real books of course is always money well spent:

It’s up to you to order a paperback copy of THE DARK PHILOSOPHY from Amazon . [ We can’t guarantee it’ll still be up there the next time, so maybe… hurry! ]

BLESS YOU ALL!

Dr. P