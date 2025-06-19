Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
3d

"We firmly believe, no matter how long it requires, the day will be with us when universal peace and the world of oneness will finally come true." (Ji Xianlin, 1996) #EastWestDichotomy ↘️#deduction↗️#induction🫨👉https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/induction-and-deduction

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bumble Bees's avatar
Bumble Bees
3d

Asian values consist of consensus, communitarianism over individualism, and the prioritization of social harmony and order. They also include respect for elders, discipline, a paternalistic state, and the belief that government should play a central role in economic development. The underlying idea of Asian values is that certain shared principles and behavioral norms unite most Asian societies.

In contrast, Western values are typically associated with transparency, accountability, and a universalistic perspective that promotes global competitiveness and standardized practices. Western thinkers emphasize private enterprise, individual initiative, and the autonomy of the private sector.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture