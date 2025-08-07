Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
4d

When you become a paid subscriber, please go to the bottom of these pages and download YOUR RESEARCH COPIES! (Links also in welcome email.)

→ The Human Farm *NEW

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/biopolitics

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/dangdang

→ The Fifth Dimension

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/goldstein-us-on-foetid-race-to-the

→ The Fourth Reich

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/oppression-in-germany

→ Planet of the Jews

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/planet-of-the-jews-us-presidents

→ The China Hands Handbook

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/the-iews-china-and-world-war-xi

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/japan-not-dropping-masks-for-next

→ The East-West Dichotomy

https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/danger-the-world-on-chinese-terms

Even more downloads will be added, SOON!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
4d

Quick update on the update: Shitter (X) sometimes shows a box saying your Visibility was limited due to violation of rules against hateful content. Substack just limits your visibility. Crickets. Shadowban, limited visibility, post suppression, censorship... are all different names for the horrible psychological abuse. Chomsky said it best, he said: Censorship is a form of torture. When he said it, in the 1980s, there was no BigTech and AI. He didn't see the Human Farm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture