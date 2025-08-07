Hi there, stay on for the latest state-of-the-affairs update by Dr. P. It looks bleak, but there is also Dark Philosophy, The Human Farm, more Jews, and Europe on the brink of rejuvenation.

Humans can’t compete. Most of the contents on Substack are computer-generated wikis (information scraped from the Internet), and most “readers“ are artificial sock-puppets or hired click-farms.

There are no new human readers to this publication in over four months now. That’s because Substack suspended this account twice, deleted 146,000 human subscribers, and banned another 4,000,000 foreigners eager to sign up.

There were no reasons given by Substack AI management (machine response) other than it unsubscribed undesirable readers from China, India, and even Russia, which Substack can’t have! (The USA is at war with Russia and China, and wants to keep 1.4 billion Indians at bay.) That, and the author is German. Americans suppress Germans everywhere, in case you didn’t know. This all means that Substack is curating the whole thing like a scripted stage show or some fake New York Times bestseller list. Nothing is left to chance here. Outsiders will not be tolerated.

The top creators here on Substack by design are Jews, corporations (Jewish), and pro-Judeo-Christian commentators. Every piece of dumb or AI-created crap is boosted, while serious scholarship goes straight down the memory toilet. By estimation of universities in the world, there must be six million tenured professors on the planet right now. They will never be featured here on Substack. Instead, conmen who use AI-generated listicles, SEO (search engine optimization), dramatic headlines, fake thumbnails, farts, nude yoga, celebrities’ tits, and aliens in the white house are featured like they walked the Moon.

It takes me four weeks to four years to produce a work of art. The Shengren took me six years of research at Harvard, Tokyo, and Peking. A conman with no qualification or credentials but with a media firm and AI artificial intelligence team can generate one million pieces of art this week. Inequality doesn’t even begin to describe our situation. US platforms are waging a war against human effort.

Substack is sending me automated spam every day on how to cheat lure audiences with AI-optimized headlines, threads, click-bait, calls to action, and other vile marketing tricks. (Yes, the social media platforms force their users to adopt to the latest algorithm change or go extinct like the dinosaurs.)

Six months ago, my posts were disabled, shadowbanned, and would not appear in Google search, on ChatGTP, or on Substack itself ever since. Subscribers are now limited to 3,000. They can do that because they are in total control of my work, my subscribers list, and my reach. I am not. They switched me off like it was nothing. They can do anything they want with my channel.

I should have kept my mouth shut when I discovered that Substack is a pyramid Ponzi scheme, where only the owners, the founding generation, and their Jewish associates get all the views, while all subsequent generations will have to recruit new subscribers or die unseen. It breaks my heart to watch hundreds of my acquaintances here on Substack posting their mind in the notes, for years and years, not getting any likes or views, because there are no likes or views for them in the script, ever. Like coolies addicted to opiates, they hang on in there in the false hopes for some viral miracle that would give them a spike in public attention. It is not going to happen, friends. There is no public for you. It’s like going to a rock festival and asking the band to replace one of them on the stage. You are a total idiot if you think that Substack wants you anywhere else in their elaborate pyramid scheme but as a paying pleb at the bottom of the hierarchy. Of course, it is a scam, brothers! What were you thinking?

And if the abuse wasn’t already enough, Substack keeps spamming your friends now with ads and promotions of their top 0.1% writers, while you are wondering why your loved ones don’t react to your posts anymore (they do not see them, dah!).

You can read the full story here, in Pigs of Substack: An American Pyramid Ponzi Scheme. That’s one for post-Substack research.

The Dark Philosophy

The Dark Philosophy series has started. The first two installments were ‘HAIRCUTS’ and ‘MALICE’. The next two ones are ‘REPRODUCTIVE SUPPRESSION’ and ‘POWERFARTS’. The Dark Philosophy is a collection of hidden techniques and forbidden knowledge that make your blood freeze. It is not open to the public—to prevent bots, crawlers, and AI indexing. If you want to support the project, the way to do it is to subscribe down below and get The Dark Philosophy conveniently sent to your email box.

The Empire of the Jews

It is in making the Second edition of The Empire of the Jews, which will be exclusively published here and nowhere else. You see, it really pays off to become a paid subscriber. So many projects, downloads, and rare sightings of underground literature. Dr. P’s writings are not available elsewhere on the internet, and they will never be free.

Collaborations

There are some of you who inquired about collaborations. In principle, I don’t mind going on videos, podcasts, or websites. But after 20 years of doing that, I am seeing the pointlessness of it. I have been featured on 700 publications, even mainstream weeklys and newspapers such as The Japan Times or China Daily or The Wall Street Journal. In the end, monkey-branching leads nowhere and means nothing to success. The clicks and views are all fake, especially in the mainstream, and readers read because it is presented to them, not because they are selective, curious, or intelligent.

And while I had two websites of my own, east-west-dichtomy.com and pattberg.org, both were deranked by Google, delisted by social media platforms (links disabled), and, finally, got hacked. I am no longer in control of these websites, they are not mine. I know that ‘websites’, this genre, is finished. Nobody can run a website anymore from their basement. You would need a $100k budget, a legal team, your own servers, and lots of IT people. I couldn’t do that. I am a philosopher at the beach in a barrel.

Last, podcasts. I reached out to some, others reached out to me. Give and take. The Americans call this ‘hustling’. It is shameful and undignified behavior. Same for ‘ebegging’, asking for money online. I tried to avoid the scammer culture by offering rare, original manuscripts and books. Unfortunately—and I hope you will agree with me—have the US big tech corporations conspired to promote the dumb and degenerate over the wise and considerate.

Case in point: I was subjected to watching Joe Rogan, the world’s number One podcaster, Gavin McInnes, the co-founder of Vice media and The Proud Boys, and Sam Hyde, the filthy comedian, ALL FART INTO THEIR MICROPHONES!

Others show apples and bananas, dress queer, or shout insults for clicks. In other words, ‘dumb’ has won over intelligence, and even the (supposedly) intelligent now play dumb. Or act retarded. Especially in the dissident bubble, the propagandists opinion makers are all caricatures of dumbness and stupidity, such as those clowns Russel Brand (who farts in his intro), J P Sears (the idiot guru), the Babylon Bee (fake news you can trust), and hundreds more. The are the harbingers of stupidity who steal everyone’s time and give us nothing in return: “You better had enrolled in a university or learned a profession, Doc!”

The general trend is unmistakably a race to the bottom of mental retardation. Therefore, I try to steer clear (read: depart) from participating in videos, podcasts, or websites. The audiences there are plain uneducated and moronic, and probably exaggerated by bot traffic and AI agents, so there is no future in the stupid economy.

I would rather be studied by a single researcher of matter than watched by a thousand retards also following farting scammers on Shitter (X) or Youtube.

Substack, in many ways, is getting worse than Shitter (X) and Youtube. It for sure teamed up with Youtube already. Personally, I parked my writings here in the hopes of getting discovered by future scholars. Boy, was I delusional. Three days after an article is posted, it will be archived and not shown to anyone ever again. Substack is so much worse, because hundreds of thousands of wackos are posting copied-pasted or AI-created rubbish here, and tens of thousands of PR public relations firms, publishers, and media firms are trying to get their fake news, unsolicitized opinions, and lying press onto the platform.

We are competing on Substack with swine.

The Unz Review

Ok, what’s next? Next is, I contacted Ron Unz from the Unz Review, and got his AI clone response. I don’t know what it is with this Ronny. He uses AI for his texts, the audio texts (he cloned his voice), and most of his commentators are AI agents. That said, he runs the biggest deep state honey pot and entrapment site on the internet, and most Western dissidents traffic here—much to the satisfaction of the Western intelligence agencies. That said, the writings are hilarious. Dumb but funny. All conspiracies on record. Really insane stuff. Needless to say, Ron Unz can’t let his readers know about The Human Farm, The Menticide Manual, or The Fourth Reich. Impossible, he said. He also said he recommends his writers to “migrate to Substack” and post their shit there for free. This way, he can just copy and paste their free stuff and repost it on Unz.com. In other words, all is connected, all is one, they are all in cahoots to make money off your internet addiction, and nobody cares about morals, the dumbness of it all, and the consequences of their scamming. Mr. Unz, himself a Jew, is not soliciting antisemitism because it is true; No, he does it to get views and millions of donations from the Jews who made antisemitism their business model. Shady doesn’t describe it. It’s dark Hebrew sorcery.

Persecutions in Europe

The ‘Fight against the Right’ [de: Kampf gegen Rechts] is on full display in Germany and the United Kingdom, where severe censorship laws under false pretense of protecting the children are implemented to police the population and corner the dissenters.

Over 300,000 white ethnic Germans left the country in 2024. They were driven out over their fear of economic uncertainty and anti-German oppression. This is not in the news of course, because percentage-wise, this is more ethnic people fleeing their country than Syrians or Iranians or Chinese. Over 40,000 individuals in Germany are persecuted each year for hate crimes. They didn’t do anything but speak their mind, a human right. Therefore, human rights in Germany are dead. More reasons to leave.

The same holds for the United Kingdom, I suppose, which is no longer so united, but is an open battleground of the censorial elites versus the oppressed serfs. It pains me to see tens of thousands of individuals in England getting harassed, investigated or arrested for posting insults against anti-English politicians online. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Englishmen have exiled to Asia. I live in China and Japan, and the English are everywhere, like people without a homeland. It is obvious, human rights in England are dead.

All our European dissidents are posting their grievances on US social media such as Shitter (X), Facebook, Youtube, or Substack. This makes those US social media platforms complicit in “hate speech” and “the delegitimization of the state” in Europe. In other words, the USA is actively supporting regime change or color revolution in the European Union. Think about that. Without those US supporting platforms, our dissidents could never have freely posted their intentions.

It is only consequential, and the logical continuation of the oppression games, that the European states are going to ban or crack down on said US social media platforms. It is bound to happen, soon. They are already threatening US billionaires and owners of those platforms with massive fines and criminal investigations.

It is not guaranteed that the US elites will continue their illegal activities (supporting hate speech and regime change in Europe, assisting criminals and organized terrorism, etc.). Eventually, facing criminal charges in Brussels and Strasbourg, London and Paris, Rome and Berlin, the Americans will have enough and retreat from the continent. If that happens, the European regimes will arrest every dissident, millions of them, jail the opposition, and eliminate speech as we know it.

There is no alternative to the murderous times that we are facing now. The rulers in Europe must destroy free speech or lose Europe.

A Garden

To stay sane, I grow sunflowers on the balcony. This year, less than in the previous. “Don't chase butterflies, build a garden“ is an unquestionable truism. Just a few plants and flower pots, and a pond in a bucket, and they all come to you: the butterflies, the parrots, the dragonflies, the geckos at night, the spiders and ladybugs, and the praying mantis.

Only nature and the real can save us.

I am not an AI agent or a faceless company. I am real. My writing... is real. My friends are real. Are you?

End.