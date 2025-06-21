This isn't over. I'm 97% shadowbanned. They want me gone. Someone confronted me: "If Substack is abusing you, why are you still on Substack?" To which I thought: "Are you crazy—why do you still breathe?"

Listen Up, Stackers!

We need the free internet like we need a public square. Turn it off, we suffocate. We are fighting the abusive US tech monopolies in it, which are intolerable.

Substack, like other US tech monopolies, is a pyramid Ponzi subscription scam that preys on millions of God-trusting, hardworking newcomers for the benefits of a select few channels at the top.

Aside from cartel structures, mafia-like coercion, AI management, and pay-to-play, investors-move-first glitches, if you expose their abusive pyramid Ponzi scheme, you will be delisted, your account suspended, and your reach and exposure will be bombed back to the telephone age.

True story

By removing ourselves or hiding, we might end our own little say in it—but not challenge the tyranny itself. ["Kill yourself" is obviously not a good solution to anything, even if it technically "solves" the problem.]

Cornered against a wall, we must act in three ways: Make others aware. Force the system to change. Fight to the last drop of blood. (They will have to murder us.)

The final insult: “You can’t fight tyranny from within.”

Watch Me. Pigs.

