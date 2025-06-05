Share this postThorsten J. Pattberg, PhDI'M BACK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI'M BACK!The Human FarmThorsten J. Pattberg, PhDJun 05, 202553Share this postThorsten J. Pattberg, PhDI'M BACK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6911ShareThis account got suspended. The HUMAN FARM did this. We have to start over. ARE YOU READY?WATCH THIS VIDEO! (→”WHAT IS THE HUMAN FARM?”)↓↓↓FROM NOW ON…… ONLY FOR A SELECTED GROUP OF RESEARCHERSSEE YOU SOON! Next: INDUCTION & DEDUCTIONSubscribe53Share this postThorsten J. Pattberg, PhDI'M BACK!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6911SharePreviousNext
Found this before it was deleted on Reddit. Total clusterfuck: “What they're doing to Dr. Pattberg is scandalous. His vandalized Wikipedia entry is disgusting and the worst kind of slander. Anyone who's been subjected to such hostility will never get anywhere on the supervised internet. Like a nasty wound or criminal record that follows one forever. Some celebrities like Mel Gibson or Ye may survive the blacklisting. But not some Peking PhD with a niche education. The trolls and the thought police immediately came down and reported this China scholar for hate crime. Excuse me, but all he did was publishing his complicated views about the world prison.” Amen.
Hello Dr. P,
I really appreciate your work. I read The Human Hierarchy and The Empire of the Jews and understand why you're getting banned. It's funny how this keeps happening to everyone who achieves some relevance on social media. Just this week, your "brother from another mother," James Corbett from Japan, was released from the Google/YouTube gulag, four years after his third channel was finally deleted. James has said it many times: He was ostracized and felt like he was being permanently banned from YouTube for reporting on the "wrong" things and attracting too much attention. Of course, the Empire, which usually controls even its opposition, couldn't tolerate that.
Now his channel is back, as if nothing had happened—except it's been four years since his last upload. It looks pretty surreal. He retained all his subscribers, but now only gets a fraction of the views he used to. This is also a reminder that social media never deletes an account. They keep a backup log of your activity forever, much like the former Soviet Union.
As a side note, I couldn't subscribe to you for a long time because paid subscriptions seemed to be disabled. I hate giving my bank details to fraudulent pyramid schemes like Substack. They claim we're free, but we're not. I get notifications from Substack for millionaire authors I never subscribed to, while emails from those I do subscribe to end up in my spam folder. I'm also aware that Substack is seeking a monopoly on writing and that authors who aren't on Substack will cease to exist in the near future.
I like reading niche publications here, but only if I think it might make a difference and help them grow. It doesn't. They won't. Substack is a hierarchy and part of the human farm you so aptly described. They tolerate dissent and controlled opposition, sure, but only to a certain extent and as a victim’s joke.
I sincerely hope you recover from the Substack gulag and find the support you need in a fair, open discussion about the future of online censorship and digital oppression.
From Busan