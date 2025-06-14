Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
Jun 14

NEW Jews, Jews, Jews (the metaphysics) - All About Them 🇮🇱✡️👉#HumanFarm #Biopolitics #Mindcontrol https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/jews-jews-jews-the-metaphysics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yoko Uno's avatar
Yoko Uno
Jun 14

The Matrix did not lie. They used to ban users outright, but not anymore. Now they "deprioritize" your account. X does that. And Youtube a lot. I am posting on X nonstop and haven't got a new follower in 2 years. It is just not worth it. Who had similar experiences?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture