How Could We?

How Could We?

Wisdom beats intelligence beats knowledge. Education is but replication, the replication of knowledge. It cannot make somebody more intelligent or wise. Education produces mindless repetitors. It was devised for morons.

Till Wipe-Arse [that unteachable jester in Western literature] was never schooled a thing, yet he “taught the donkeys how to read.” Who believed it? The teachers believed it! All those teachers and headmasters and professors are the chief morons of education.

The perfect society does not ex... Oh!

Everything about our education system is moronic. A moron is somebody who does mindless things. He also lacks self-awareness [of his utter stupidity that is]. Like somebody who watches, say the Bill Nye the Science Guy show [a total educational scam] and then talks like… Bill Nye from the Science Guy.

Mass education works every time on these morons. That’s why it had to be made compulsory, until the age of sixteen for the working-class morons, and until the age of twenty-four for our middle-class morons. We told all those morons that they would have to mindlessly repeat whatever we educate them about, or else we would have to melt them in large ovens.

The Right Dosage Of Information