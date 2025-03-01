The Daimons are the demonically possessed elites on the Human Farm. They worship the Devil in All His Forms.

Prologue

In human society, the greater the abuse the greater the reputation. The greater the fear, the greater the power. The greater the crime, the greater the influence.

Goodness, on the other hand, leads to defeat. Goodness is the first principle of animals. All animals are essentially good. Therefore, when goodness is observed in humans, it is associated with animalistic brains, stupidity, and inherent weakness. The good man will never be respected—not by women, not by his fellow men, and not by his government. The good man is a pushover.

This is why the elites abuse the common man: because the common man is an animal. And this is also why the elites will never start a revolution on the Human Farm. Start a revolution with whom? With animals? And against whom? The creators? That would be the most animal-brained, stupid, and weak idea—one only a good person could conceive. Any elitist who associates with the common people—perhaps in a moment of weakness or frailty—will never be considered “elite” again. He loses everything.

History

Approximately one in a hundred humans is likely an elite. When their numbers increase due to elite inflation or overproduction, these elites fight each other to the death. It is during these conflicts that they resort to demonology. A demon is not a person but a creation of dark energy intentions that consume its conjurer. The demon, not the person it possesses, takes control of his host and transform them into a demonically possessed super-elite. The possessed elite becomes unnaturally attractive, confident, and charming, unhinged by moral conventions and societal standards.

You have heard the instructions, over and over again. In Dr. Faustus, the demon was Greed. In Beowulf, it was Vanity. In Nietzsche’s Ecce Homo, it was Grandiosity. In Sade’s 120 Days of Sodom, it was Lust. In all those immoral novels, sexploitation stories, and power books, the Devil’s advice is always clear: “Step over dead bodies to get what you want!”

It is essential [absolutely necessary] for some elites to surpass others and manifest a demonic double personality. This is why everything in society that is elitist, exclusive, and superior necessarily incorporates Devil-worship. Just open your eyes, and you will see Him everywhere. He is part of elite culture.

Geniuses

The ontological counterpart [in the nature of abstraction] to demons is the geniuses. A genius is not a person but a guiding spirit. This genius lends us its perspective, expanding our perception of the world like a magnifying glass. To imagine a genius is to envision a homunculus—a “little assistant”—sitting on our shoulders. Hence Schopenhauer’s incredible definition, building on Kant and the rationalists (and I paraphrase here):

A gifted person can hit a target no one else can hit. A genius can hit a target no one else can see.

A genius descends upon a host and remains, often for years, usually during one’s youth. It departs as suddenly as it arrives, inevitably, once its energies are exhausted. Unlike demons, which benefit only their hosts at the expense of others, a genius may drain its host but ultimately benefits everyone else. Hence, the selfless “works of genius.”

On the Human Farm, the slavers watch the youth at play. When a gentle boy is thought to be possessed by a genius and destined for greatness, they drown him. There is nothing more terrifying to the controllers than a random, uncontrollable human wunderkind. As a result, most geniuses go into hiding—and they have become very good at it.

Heroes