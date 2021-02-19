Why subscribe?

Dear Reader!

You know we’re an exclusive, paywalled subscription—and for good reason. We host The Human Farm, The Fifth Dimension, The Human Hierarchy, The Empire of the Jews, The China Hands Handbook, The Fourth Reich, The Menticide Manual, and many more compelling literary series.

These texts are not freely available on the internet elsewhere. It would be a rare opportunity—and a great joy—to have you join the Inner Circle. Let us know what you think.

All the best, and (hopefully) see you on the other side!

Dr. P