In the brick-and-mortar world, we lock up foreign mercenaries, rapists, and invaders. Common sense says we must protect society from the antisocial, the criminally insane, and anyone sent by a hostile power.

We must also guard against dangerous technologies: no poison gas, baby editing, transmittable diseases, cluster munitions, all kinds of torture obviously… but also eugenics, human-animal hybrids, cloning…

Protect everyone from evildoers, parasites, and con men. Prevent dangerous technologies from being weaponized against us. Surely, we agree on that.

So why is it, that we are allowing everyone to go digital without protecting us on the internet?

In analog life, we have police, courts, and thousands of regulations—quality controls for teachers, ethics for finance, responsibilities to not shit on the kitchen table, sabotage our workplace or sell snake oil to our neighbors. Only a foreign intruder would do that.

If I were a hostile power, I would belittle all safeguards, replace moralists with illiterates and ex-cons, and send agents to subvert the village.

Needless to say, US social media are already doing this. They attack nations with unchecked, harmful, addictive content—fear porn, gambling, drugs, games, hate, promiscuity, dissent, regime change, racism, and bottomless negativity. They insert their Western values hubris and degeneracy into Ukraine, Russia, Japan, India, the European Union, or broadcast their demagogues to billions.

Because information technology targets the central nervous system—our ability to learn, concentrate, and socialize—it functions as both a psychological and biological attack. A virtual foreign invasion.

I have written a lot about how the world rulers and their henchmen have unleashed replacement and menticide. They boost unqualified teachers, CIA plants, fake experts, and professors impostors to reach millions without their permission. Worse, these platforms reward dropouts, plagiarizers, and pirates who will do and say anything for attention.

A literal “pirate” arrested.

We don’t allow scammers or foreign agents into public schools. So why do we allow them into public media feeds?

Only because the platforms themselves act as scammers and foreign agents. I looked it up. They are part of the global cabal that has infiltrated the United States. These trillion-dollar tech platforms are not just enablers—they are THE PUBLISHERS.

Look at the token influencer in this picture below. In your hometown, you would never pay attention to his rants, nor let your children near him. Precisely for that reason, Google/YouTube feeds his trash to hundreds of millions. He got 203k subscribers.

YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter(X) feed the world stress, anxiety, and low-IQ content—on purpose. If this isn’t an attack on your nation’s schools, education, history, and legacy, I don’t know what is.

If not contained like radiation or biotech, these platforms will destroy your organizations, families, and economies.

Why did our ancestors (try to) contain genocide, human trafficking, sodomy, prostitution, drugs, and idol worship, you think? To prevent civilizational collapse, of course. Now we permit all those activities—just on platforms owned by unreachable billionaires.

OnlyFans and Tinder for prostitution. Telegram for regime change. Fakebook for transgenderism. Instagram for deception. TikTok for kiddo and war porn. X for hate speech. Google for mind control…