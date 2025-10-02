Wikipedia, the “online encyclopedia,” is the information Gestapo (the official secret police) of the Left.

Larry Sanger, the ousted co-founder of Wikipedia, and Elon Musk, who has proposed alternative solutions, have come forward to state the obvious: that Wikipedia is a vehicle for defamation and cancel culture.

How I have waited for this reveal. As someone who experienced all of it (having been canceled, hellbanned by Google, and shadowbanned on this platform), I now live in exile in Japan. Nevertheless, I am excited that prominent figures on X are now blowing the whistle on decades of abuse.

Personally, I wish the anonymous editors who have destroyed the reputation of tens of thousands of respectable individuals, erased the truth in social science, biological truths, and replaced the facts of the world with ideology and libel, would go to hell be held accountable: We need to expose them and punish them for their socialism.

My own vendetta with Wikipedia began years ago, I believe in 2009. Google began cooperating with Wikipedia, making it the top search result for all queries, under the condition that Wikipedia, like Google, adhered to the world rulers, the Jews, and the Left.

They began to misappropriate knowledge about China and credit it to Western experts, disenfranchising millions of Chinese academics. Call it digital imperialism.

For example, at Peking University, where I was enrolled, Western press soldiers came in and created Wikipedia entries for Americans and pro-Western academics. Taiwan and Hong Kong professors who studied in the West were presented as the co-authorities on China, while mainland Chinese professors were systematically omitted. I wrote a report: Finis Sinarum - Why China Cannot Win This. (Read it, but be cautious about where you carry it.)

Only sources by the world rulers, the Jews, and the Left were allowed on Wikipedia as “trusted sources.” For example, if the Jewish New York Times et. al. did not report about an event, it was treated as if it did not happen.

Everyone else, the f**king Chinese (read: Press Soldiers - How Western journalists subvert and destabilize China), the backward Indians, the Russians, Germans, and so on, were effectively banned or overwritten with US-centric Western content. All experts in the world were replaced with Americans and their cronies.

It’s only knowledge if we know it! LANGUAGE IMPERIALISM

Call it a mass revisionism, a global purge, and woke-leftist Jewish take-over of all the world’s knowledge. Anyone who disagreed, anyone with conservative values, anyone who dared to critique globalism, was defamed, destroyed, or banned on sight.

And if you argued with the editors on Wikipedia, they would gang up and destroy you, like a secret police state. “We have a file on you,” they seemed to say. “You are not a relevant person!”

Horrible, horrible bias and totalitarian control over people, governments, think tanks, and academia. Worse, Google and Wikipedia began censoring tens of millions of comments critical of their bias and totalitarian control.

Just thinking back to this period makes me sick. Most people have no idea how Orwellian it was, if they weren’t directly involved. For example, the Central Intelligence Agency CIA, the Democrats under Obama, later Biden, the Israeli Mossad… all edited on Wikipedia.

Key universities in America had special orgs that inserted themselves into other countries’ knowledge bases and took credit for it.

When Google pulled out of China in 2010, in a terrible act of revenge, it de-ranked all Chinese websites, enabling US editors from now on to dismiss input from Chinese media, universities, and individuals as un-sourced, irrelevant, and non-notable.

Larry Sanger, finally coming to his senses, is right: the editors were criminals unaccountable. Wikipedia became a tyranny of the Left. After 15 years of subverting the platform, the damage done to human society is inexpressible.

Wikipedia supported all the insanities of the last decades: Fake News Media, Dehumanization of the Right, Cancel culture, COVID-19 dictatorship, Cultural Marxism, the Great Replacement, Wokeism, the Gaza genocide, the Ukraine war, and the anti-China doctrine.

It certainly deleted our entries 30 times and forced us to correspond with the most heinous admins we have ever encountered, far worse, in my view, than the East German communists.

[Case in point: The female editor who claimed, then rewrote, the East-West Dichotomy entry on Wikipedia never had been to China, let alone graduated from a university. All she had was admin rights and a vicious hatred for Dr. Pattberg, the German researcher from Peking and Harvard University and author of the East-West Dichotomy, who published with China’s Foreign Language Press.]

Wikipedia in its current form must go. Don’t reform it, Larry Sanger and Elon Musk. Sink it at sea or blow it out of the water with a trillion-dollar language model. Whatever happens, the age of “wikis” is over!

And, if you can, expose those anonymous admins and hang them up high make an example of them as a warning to all socialist agents: your regime of terror and censorship has come to an end.

They nearly destroyed the world, here I said it: We must take control and fight back with all we have.

End.

