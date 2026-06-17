“I am Master of this College;

and what I know not, is not knowledge.”

—A . N. Whitehead

By Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD (Peking, Harvard, Tokyo)

THE ROMAN EMPIRE is narrated with pride and pomp, and Latin, its lingua franca – having superseded the Hebrew and Greek lexicons – perpetuates all European languages to this day. However, the Mongols had their empire too, and so did the Han and the Manchu, the Turks and Persians, the Arabs and the Hindu. Their civilizations towered large and different, and their languages – just as rich and original to humankind. Yet, why are we so reluctant, even in this age of globalization, to adopt Asian key terminologies?

One obvious reason seems to be that of power and dominance – those who own the language control all that knowledge. The Jewish world order ended when Saint Jerome translated the Hebrew (and Greek) bible into Latin; and Martin Luther, the protestant reformer, translated the Latin bible into German – hence the march of the German empire. This “translation rationale” has served European expansionists well for over a thousand years; but is it ethical, scientific or even legal in the 21st Century to translate Asia’s socio-cultural originality into convenient European words? Why is it that, say, US brand names like Coca-Cola and Google enjoy greater legal protection than the entire intellectual output of India and China over the past 3,000 years?

One way to protect words is to limit translation: Islam’s ayatollahs and imams are not “philosophers”, Christian philosophers are not “Buddhas” or “bodhisattvas”, Buddhas are neither Confucian “shengren” nor Indian “rishis”. Western categories are often unsuitable for non-Western creations: Calling a Buddhist heshang, Jewish rabbi, Islamic ulama, or Chinese junzi “priest” seems unnecessary in the face of enlightenment and progresses in the study of social diversity and cultural pluralism, where we can easily dig up the original designations – if we wanted to, that is.

Translating all the world’s cultures and original thinkers as Christian “saints” or Greco-Hellenic “philosophers” was a nasty language trick from the European imperialists’ playbook.

A great example is the shengren of the Confucian tradition. The shengren is the most important key concept in East-Asia, only, perhaps, comparable to the role of the philosophers in the West; yet, needless to say, the shengren are no “philosophers”, nor are they (biblical) “saints”, “prophets”, (folkloric) “sages” or (Lutheran) “appointees”: The shengren are just shengren .

Confucius was a shengren.

Unfortunately, the entire Confucian tradition of Ruxue – including the Daxue, an instruction manual on how to become a junzi – a title that in England is loosely translated as “Chinese gentleman” – has been heavily obscured by European translations and reinterpretations.

Few Chinese terms have survived the translational onslaught during the age of European imperialism. Some commentators tried to arbitrate my case. They argue that the English language has already adopted enough Asian loanwords such as Japanese samurai, ninja and sumo, or Sanskrit guru and pundit, and so on. Yet, compared to what the Asian hemisphere still holds on offer, the number of foreign loanwords remains suspiciously low and, in the case of Chinese words, almost insignificant.

Cultural Studies is now at a crossroad. World history, or better: The writings of thereof, is still administered by the West; however, if Asia truly wanted to escape the suzerainty of European words over her thoughts and originality there is a sure-fire way to do this: Revive Asian words and promote important key concepts.

End.

Editor’s Note: Upon noticing, the governments of Europe, USA, and China banned all Shengren research. The Chinese Ministry of Education, Hanban, and Peking University Press immediately dropped Dr. P’s dissertation. Over 700 Western media publications, including The Economist, The New York Times, and The Guardian, rejected reporting. Peking University and Harvard University terminated this research. Dr. Pattberg was fired immediately. The reason? 460 years of translation practice, the linguistic hegemony of the US and the EU, and the work of 100,000 Western Asia scholars would have gone puff. The greatest academic controversy in history revolves around the future global language and the adoption of non-Western key terminologies.

Prof. Chomsky warned Dr. Pattberg: If you do that, they’ll end you. They did.

We’ll must start again.

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