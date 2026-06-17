Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

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Sophia's avatar
Sophia
11h

Who holds the Empire Baton? The West is losing the baton to the East. By 2032 the Economic Capital will move to China and over time, Chinese culture will become dominant and people will want to learn Chinese and have their children learn Chinese. Corporations will cater to Chinese culture and the shift will happen economically through free choice.

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Yoko Uno's avatar
Yoko Uno
11h

The Asians couldn't protect their stuff.

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