“The people are everyone who lives in this country.” — Chancellor Angela Merkel, February 2017

“Simply recognizing that we are a country of immigration is not enough. Action has to be taken by the state, which has the responsibility to organize society so that we can live together.” — President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, August 2018

(Credit Image: © Wolfgang Kumm/DPA via ZUMA Press)

In 2015, 2.1 million immigrants came to Germany, most of them young men from Syria, Kosovo, Albania, Afghanistan, Iraq, and North Africa.

According to official sources, by July 2020, the Federal Republic of Germany had 11.23 million foreign-passport holders: 12.5 percent of its population. In addition, according to Statista, more than 11 million German passport holders have a foreign background. That means the number of foreign invaders is now 21.58 million, or 26 percent of the population.

It took barely 20,000 Englishmen to subjugate India, about 2,500 Spaniards to dismantle the Aztec Empire, and only a few shiploads of convicts to civilize Australia.

RELATED Painful Similarities Between the German Collapse and the Aztec Empire

How could it come to this? The Germans lost both World Wars, and in the 1940s, the victors occupied the country. After East and West Germany unified in 1990, the nation gradually turned into an American semi-colony, politically, militarily, and culturally. During the Second German Reich, women averaged two to five children. Citizens considered family, marriage, and motherhood sacred. But decades of “family planning,” birth control, and anti-natalist propaganda have cut the nation’s fertility.

Post-war Germany also saw an exodus of women: Tens of thousands of German women married foreign soldiers and moved abroad. The war also left Germany with a shortage of young men, so from 1955 to 1973, its government invited massive waves of Gastarbeiter (guest laborers) from Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, and Yugoslavia. Most of them never went home, and became German citizens.

Nov. 30, 1961 – Niedersachsen, Germany – A group of Italian Gastarbeiter buy spaghetti in Wolfsburg in 1962. (Credit Image: © Heckmann / DPA / ZUMAPRESS.com)

With generous loans from the United States, West Germany’s economy recovered from the war, but not its population. By 1977, the country had one of the lowest birthrates in the world, similar to those of the Japanese and the Italians, the two other losers of World War II: 1.4 children per German woman.

German fertility, 1960–2015. Source: World Bank

Over the course of the following decades, the number of German births halved, from 1.3 million newborns in 1965 to 682,000 in 2013. A constant “brain drain” — the emigration of the best and brightest — was a problem in both East and West Germany. There have also been over 100,000 abortions a year since 1996. Between 1900 and 2020, the world population increased from 1.6 billion to 8 billion, while the German population – excluding its 21.58 million foreigners – fell from 80 million in 1940 to 61 million in 2020.

SHOVE YOUR DEMOCRACY UP YOUR ASS! GET YOUR COPY, NOW↓↓↓

…With an essay on the transformation of Germany!

Immigrants have more children than Germans. By 2015, 30 percent of the children in Germany under age five had a foreign background. In major cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Munich, 50 percent were foreign. In 2018, Bild reported that in Berlin, the most popular name for male newborns was Mohammed.

Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), the state broadcaster, announced, “The demographic figures show with sober mercilessness: The Germans are dying out” and tweeted, “There is no racism against whites.” Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s state-owned international broadcaster, reported that “in 2060 the [immigrant] share of metropolitan areas could be 70 percent.” Martin Schulz, a Social Democrat, said that is nothing to worry about:

“What the refugees bring to us is more valuable than gold.”