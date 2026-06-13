Substack is another US-based pyramid Ponzi scheme, this time disguised as a free-for-all writing board, with addictive algorithms financed by Jewish investors and valued at $1.1 billion, with no evidence that most contributors ever earn a dime.

To the average sign-upper however, who cannot possibly perceive the world rulers and their Human Farm, of course Substack looks just like any other exploitation racket social media for small time hustlers.

So, let’s goooo

DO NOT BOARD AN AIRPLANE WITH