Google/YouTube has admitted to censoring millions of dissident accounts during the Biden administration.

SHADOWBANNING:

A practice where a user’s online content is restricted

or made less visible to others without their knowledge.

A few thousand Americans are being restored. This is a belated, cheap excuse, and the Gestapo responsible should be sent to the Wall (of shame, obviously). Whatever the case, this won’t give us back our lives or our dignity.

Google/YouTube will never reinstall our favorite last German philosopher, Dr. Pattberg. On the contrary, “Pattberg” has been vandalized in Internet search, and seekers now find some obscure packaging factory, a dead poet, an abandoned coal mine, and my doppelgänger. 6 million search results have been deleted. Websites were delisted. The house of Pattberg has been retconned. Its national significance has been retroactively changed. Google can do that to anyone.

Listen, what the censors did to us can never be amended, and what they took away from us is gone and gone forever. There is no fixing torture and abuse, and they know it. That’s why, years later, they come forward and shamelessly confess: “Sure, we muted all those millions of voices.” They want us to know they did it, you understand? They want us to hate them, to radicalize us. Maybe they’re deliberately trying to push humanity into self-defense and do something illegal so they can punish us in Gaza. Who knows. [It would explain the massive presence of thought police in the Western world and all those repressive hate speech laws.]

Now, to Substack, the US pyramid scheme in collaboration with Google/YouTube. Substack doesn’t delete accounts immediately, but shadowbans them. This way, they can always claim high user numbers, even if those users are locked away in a digital gulag. I won’t go into why the abused still post their content here. Just ask yourself why millions of addicts keep throwing small metal balls into pachinko machines. Humans are addicted to pain and loss because they believe they deserve to be treated like animals. Substack knows all about mind control and how to hack our brains.

With no solution to the global censorship regime in sight, we must limit our postings and be on our guard. I was just about to update ‘The Empire of the Jews’ and ‘The Planet of the Jews’ here on Substack, but can’t do it because its visibility has been reduced by 97%, and entire countries, China, India, Germany, and even Russia are now blocked from reading Dr. P. There’s no point in writing for no audience and risk abduction.

We also can’t just open a new Substack account, as some commentators suggested, nor a YouTube account, a Medium account, or start a new website, because such activities are called “sockpuppeting,” and if these platforms discover you’re circumventing their censorship, they’ll ban you permanently, without warning, without shadowbanning, just immediate deletion.

I have no further suggestions for you.

This is war.

Fight back with everything you got...

or die in captivity.

…The Human Farm!!!

