I just wanted to make an entry on this, in light of the recent killing of a train conductor in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

No, not the migrant who grabbed another man and threw them both in front of a train near Hamburg. I mean the migrant who smashed the conductor’s head in.

The reason I feel compelled to comment on this latest killing is the German media code and language, which differ significantly from those of any other country in the world.

Germany is a sick country. It should be naked from space, but it’s veiled in rainbow colors, and so we stare in horror at this monstrosity of a backward society that is tearing its own people apart.