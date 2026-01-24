Dear Reader,

The United States is destroying other nation’s thinkers, contributors, and philosophers... and is substituting them with platform-trained US muppets.

OK, so Twitter/X released parts of its social code that conditions humans to behave EXACTLY AS TOLD or else get 0 rewards exposure.

This US Platform strategy on Europe and Asia is brutal

Meanwhile, Google/Youtube was in the news again for WEAPONIZING information blackouts and global searches. Dr. P got 6,000,000 Google search results removed in 2019. Microsoft/Bing this week largely removed Dr. P from its search engine, too. ChatGPT is Jewish, and US Jews bought Chinese Tiktok. Substack, as I keep repeating, has suspended this account twice. We have 0 visibility and get 0 organic traffic.

It’s already decided what gets visibility and who doesn’t

THIS IS AN IMPERIAL POWER GRAB on the entire world. If you are American and serve American interests/color revolutions, you will get very much exposure and reach and will feel like a very important person. (In reality, you ARE A DIGITAL MUPPET!)

Unnatural selection

Even more so, if you are in close proximity to the billionaire platform class, everything becomes very easy for you from now on. Because all others are coerced, manipulated, dismissed, or outright shadow banned. Background checks, keyword filters, affiliation links--you name it! (CONGRATULATIONS, MUPPET!)

The world’s populations are herded together onto a few extortionate, predatory platforms. The internet, the technology, the banking system, the language even, are all American. These US platforms are now being militarized. We live on a Human Farm.

Compliance or Shadowban

I don’t know what else to say about the censorship. I was at Peking University when Google tried to enter China and substitute Chinese topics with American search results. Go into Google and type anything China-related, and you will see not a single Chinese source.

We had a similar embargo in British universities, where Chinese key words were banned and students were forced to translate Chinese concepts into words from the Bible—words like God, Heaven, saints, or the Flood. In case you weren’t aware, the global platforms in academia—JStor, Academia(.com), Google Scholar…—are all US tech companies!

They are manipulating the outcomes

I won’t comply with their speech code and behavioral engineering. I could never be a fake viral muppet for some pre-programmed algorithm that obstructs and excludes my people, sorry.

This is the only thing we can guarantee: Dr. P will be writing to the end, no audience, from his digital prison, until this work gets finished or else: The Dark Philosophy.

We must, and will, BRING FORTH! Here’s a lot of DOWNLOADS FOR YOU [Members only]!

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy

SOON, The Dark Philosophy, and more… 🔥🔥

Leave a comment