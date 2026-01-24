Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD's avatar
Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD
9h

NEW The US is Destroying Other Nation’s Thinkers -

Obstruct & Exclude #DarkPhilosophy https://thorstenjpattberg.substack.com/p/the-us-is-destroying-other-nations

Reply
Share
Yoko Uno's avatar
Yoko Uno
10h

Billionaire: "Do your work, post for me, my guidelines, shut up, banned." 🙄 Same billionaire: Works for the government, friends with president. 😆🇺🇸

Reply
Share
4 replies by Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thorsten J. Pattberg, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture