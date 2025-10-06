After the Great Wars, the United States colonized the German lands and broke their spirit. The Reich was de-Nazified, but also de-Germanized, with the result that German culture, German philosophy, and German sciences all came to an end. Germany was turned into a proper Western nation and learned to know its place.
Or was it?
Dr. Pattberg von der Universität Peking, Harvard und Tokio lebt im Exil in Japan. Er ist der am stärksten zensierte Dissident, von dem Sie noch nie gehört haben, und (wirklich) der letzte deutsche Philosoph. 😉
