Previous: Asia and Europe Marked for Servitude

How they back-invade Europe and Asia now

Our distinguished readers are too familiar with American history. The New World attracted rogue aristocrats, slave traders, money launderers, murderers, adulterers, and fugitives. Hence, America’s national belief in second chances. And before these shameless invaders bowed the defenseless buffalo people and ancient frogmen, who proved no match.

Ask yourself: would YOU ever stop such a takers’ mentality? Washington, that “bacon of hope” [President of the United Nations General Assembly, A. Baerbock], has nothing to do with democracy; they just want a share of your resources. And it certainly has nothing to do with human rights; they just want to hack into your governments.

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