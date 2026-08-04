So why were humans sold this fairy tale that our social classes were completely random and could be changed if enough Jews told us so?

First Part: SOCIAL CLASSES - They Are Biological [Don’t miss that one! Doc]

Take socialism, which is the translation of Jewish marching orders (through the language of sociology) into human politics, economics, and lawmaking—their organizational infrastructure, so to speak.

The so-called “socialists” abandoned each nations’ aristocracies (their best and brightest), the hereditary classes; they dismantled traditional societies, entire empires even, and they abandoned all the natural differences, even those between males and females. They destroyed the nations, the races, the “people,” and mixed them all up. In biology, this is called miscegenation—the deliberate destruction of excellence, specialization, or any other biological advantage of others.

And this is where we stand today as a broken kind.

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