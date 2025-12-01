Thanksgiving and Black Friday have just passed, and students are chasing sales, not literature, and someone recently asked me, “Doc, why are you always so negative?” My reply is that I’m already on it. In this week’s installment of Dark Philosophy, we are dealing with a special kind of negativity, a sinister technique of denial and absence so unreal that it splits reality in two. Gentlemen, without further ado…

The Negation

A negation creates a second reality that can only be inferred from the first.

I first have to think about aliens before I can confidently state the negation: “It is not the case that there are aliens.”

Negation baffles philosophers and linguists alike. Even the law itself has problems with this concept: It needs to have it be the case that “this man thief-pocketed.”

A law against theft cannot simply say, “You must not steal,” because conceiving this, the act must be established somewhere. Instead, a law states: “Thievery is punishable by up to 3 months in prison or fines not exceeding 3000 euros.”

The clever thief replies, “I did NOT do it,”—a negation. How can the prosecutor possibly prove something not being the case? He can not.

He can only prove what is the case; he can then exclude what is not as a mere logical consequence. What is not, is not the case.

Negations, or “the negated reality,” give all of us headaches. There is so much abuse and few, if any, regulations. For example, nations used to declare war on other nations, which was the first reality for everyone to process. War was simply the case.

But now, they simply avoid formal declarations, denying instead, “It is not the case that we are at war.”

Negation is a powerful tool for mental manipulation. You found an organization and tell everyone what you are not: you are against hate, you are anti-racism, you fight poverty. It would be more helpful if you clearly stated what you actually do. But you do not do that. You only say what you do not.

Lawyers, scholars, criminals… avoid the no, the not, the never, the nowhere. At best, it is pointless; at worst, it is a sure entrapment.

It should be immediately obvious that from the first reality, you want us to think exactly that, only for you to force us into the second reality—the negation—to confuse our wits and exploit loopholes in the law.

“I didn’t do it!” We can’t prove that. We can only prove if you did.

Physicists have greatly elaborated on this negative reality. Quantum mechanics describes a cat in a box that is neither dead nor alive until the box is opened.

A politician who says, “I don’t want poverty,” knows that poverty exists and wants us to think about it, but offers no solution. Not a single negation is valid. Remember this.

On the contrary, if he says, “I don’t like poverty,” he probably loves it, and uses the negation to derail your thinking. “Who doesn’t like wealth?” “Me, I like wealth.” That is the case.

What is the case, few politicians will tell you. You will have to infer it through his negation of what is the case.

It is time to expose negation for what it is: a manipulation of reality. We have too many things that are not the case. Everybody feels sick of it.

The Negation of the Negation

Faced with a world sickened with what is not the case, philosophers came up with the negation of that negation. It sounds like math. Does it work in reality?

Most people operate in the first dimension of reality. Reality is objectively how the world is. While there are infinite non-realities, most people in everyday life focus only on what really is.

Thinkers don’t do that. Thinkers love to step away from the first reality and explore the second reality of everything that isn’t. However, they cannot get too far because to think of a negation, they must first recall information from whatever it is they are trying to negate.

Mathematicians think about complicated algebraic operations with multiple additions, subtractions, multiplications, and divisions.

What they can’t do is a true synthesis: If 1 and -1 are added, they get 0. But that cannot be true. How can adding two things result in nothing?

The negation of the negation is not nothing.

In logic or thinking in general, it gets tougher the more steps we have to compute. So, is it the case that “Merkel enforced clean energy?”

The negation of the negation would sound like this:

It is not the case that Merkel did not enforce clean energy. Therefore, she did enforce it.

Logic tells us yes, but why not just say so? “Yes, she does.”

Now, consider this headline: “Merkel concedes she is not doing enough to enforce clean energy.”

The negation is gratuitous. Merkel does not do many things. We don’t want to hear about the things she does not do.

The author of that headline purposely writes about non-existing cases—negations. It is impossible to make immediate sense of statements that negate reality.

Uninitiated readers will misinterpret and compute that Merkel does enforce clean energy, even though the headline states she is not doing it. So they ignore the negation and read: “Merkel enforces green energy,” which is objectively wrong.

A classic example from journalism is asking the target of slander: “Are you a sand viper?”

If he confirms, “yes,” then he is a sand viper. If he negates, “I am not a sand viper,” the audience still hears ‘sand viper.’

Try it yourself with these examples and see how you can’t avoid thinking the negated concept:

“Do not think about an elephant.”

“I am not a mouse.”

You must think about an elephant. You can’t prove you are not a mouse; for all you know, you could be dreaming.

This is where the negation of the negation comes in. Philosophers see through the negative reality but can only dispel it by negating what is not the case. A negation to the power of negation, so to speak.

The correct answer to “Are you a sand viper?” is no answer. This dispels the negation of the negation and renders it impotent.

The reporter reluctantly concedes: “He did not say he was or was not a sand viper.” And what he did not say he is, or is not, cannot be proven.

Yet, for everybody else, he remains a sand viper.

End.

