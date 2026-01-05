OK, these global platforms have canceled Dr. P, thoroughly and completely. I am still incorporated on Substack, but 97% visibility retarded. I can write what I want, but it will not be transported, recommended, or seen. There will be no ascend, no incentive to continue, and no more goals for me here.

I climbed, for lack of a better analogy, but only “to the roof of a nine-story building.” This is it. This is my journey’s limit. A fucking mass-produced social housing tower project with no elevator. It leads nowhere.

Humans are being digitally compartmentalized and imprisoned. I have said it many times, and I say it again: these platforms are anti-human architecture built upon a gigantic Human Farm. The way they keep us down or caged violates three, four… at least five articles of the United Nations Charter of Human Rights.

Oh, but you are here, hopefully, to discover the last chapters of the Dark Philosophy, the greatest horror anthology on life’s hidden truths ever written by a German philosopher. If you are still with us after twelve months of writing cancelation, you should congratulate yourself:

The Dark Philosophy will be very valuable one day, when tomb raiders break through these walls and discover this dark, grueling, final library.

Now, the forthcoming chapter (members only!) will be about the dangers of folly—and oh, did I find myself in known territory. You see, I am a dark prince of folly, from pointless PhD studies and impractical university choices to delusions of healing and recovery. Civilizations do not heal or recover. They stumble, then fall. Many historians see flying pigs. They fly, then fall as well. There will be no healing or recovery from your choices, fools. Folly is forever.

Next: FOLLY

MEMBERS ONLY - HERE, ON THURSDAY, JAN 8TH

Anyhow, there is so much to cover in the next episode, that I actually had to split “Folly” into multiple parts. There was just no way I could fit that much madness into one post without driving me and you insane. So, if you are not already a patron of the arts at this point, please take you time and familiarize yourself with the nice design here.

Joining Dr. P’s publication is a rare opportunity and never-seen-before research. We are, after all, the underground…