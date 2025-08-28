The Last German Philosopher

Substack, the US platform for writing, has suspended my account twice, reduced my visibility by 97%, deleted 146,000 subscribers, blocked 4 million potential readers from India, China, and even Russia, gulag-ed my email list, sabotaged paid subscriptions, reported me to the EU censors, and NOW... The Dark Philosophy project is likely never gonna see daylight.

We live in darkness.

Of course, I am not the only one who got abused by Substack. Just this month, Substack decided to hide all their authors' previous posts, so that 99.9% of writers here will never see a single click on their five, six, seven years of steady work output. All for nothing, writers, SORRY! Nobody is going to find your NATO-peace resolution or the eight-legged tesseract now. It's over! The good news is, Substack diverted all searches to the 0.1% top authors of their pyramid scheme, who happen to be the founders, the investors, and the Jews.

I don't know why I'm still even here, except that I do suspect it is because it is the last platform.

Censorship is real.

I went on a podcast tour in good old Germany.

All I can say is that it was tiresome. Podcasts are dead, and so are YouTube channels. Don't get me wrong, there will always be Joe Rogan-style super-podcasts or celebrity YouTubers. But because of censorship, keyword filters, and shadowbanning, people like Dr. P cannot reach the audience they may or may not deserve.

One German podcaster made the mistake of writing “Dr. Pattberg” in the headline. A bad mistake. I have been shadowbanned on YouTube for over a decade now. As a result, our episode got only 10% of his usual views, and he will likely never invite me again.

Others—and I'm still talking about German podcasters, if you're still following this—canceled our interviews in post-production (!). These were very influential podcasters, we recorded the whole thing, all good, but they got cold feet and realized that certain topics—The Human Farm, The Fourth Reich, etc.—are illegal in Germany and cannot be discussed on YouTube. No way.

Just to give you an idea of the scope of the suppression I've faced over the years: My websites got terminated, social media accounts banned, and Google deleted 6,000,000 of my search results back in 2019. My university records have been pulled off the internet.

Not even Edinburgh has records of me ever having attended it. God knows how they did it. You could have asked my three supervisors—alas, all three died mysteriously in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

I have met over 1,000 professors in my life, yet you cannot find any record of it online, and none of those professors dare to say my name.

There are directors from Harvard, Paris Sorbonne, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong who assured me they had never experienced a case similar to mine. They are scared and want nothing to do with it. Same with Western media and our distinguished embassies. This is suppression against a single person on an entire new level.

There are also over 1,000 articles and posts by yours truly in Asia's finest newspapers, but all traces have been deleted from search engine results. For your information: Dr. P initiated China's Ministry of Education's Key Terminologies in Chinese Culture and Thought, and he wrote the Shengren.

Since the public is naive, they refuse to believe this can happen. People get shot in the head and thrown into the ditch, and they end. But surely, this doesn't happen to careers.

They think that if their dog can get 50 likes on a Facebook post but Dr. P gets none, it must mean Dr. P is less relevant than a dog.

I have honestly met German academics who doubted I had been to Peking University or Harvard because I wasn't on any of their department websites—which in Germany even feature IT and cleaning staff. Naturally, they treat me like an impostor.

It's only when we are in a room together that they feel the force of my presence. It was all true. I am the last German philosopher.

End.

We are testing DOWNLOAD BUTTONS. [Members only!] Go to the bottom of these pages to download the eBooks—FOR FREE!

→ The Human Farm *NEW

→ The Menticide Manual *NEW

→ The Fifth Dimension

→ The Fourth Reich

→ Planet of the Jews

→ The China Hands Handbook

→ Japan and Other Social Evils

→ The East-West Dichotomy

SOON, The Dark Philosophy, and more… ❤️❤️

Leave a comment