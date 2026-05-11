In Western research on China, the most dangerous thing isn’t not understanding Chinese, but actually going to China—because the truth could ruin your “expert’s” job.

OK, the Communist Party of China, along with Peking and Tsinghua University, has completely erased Dr. P from the Chinese internet. This is insane—and unprecedented. Nothing like this has ever happened to anyone we know of in history. Normally, a researcher from Harvard, Peking, and Tokyo University would be world-renowned, featured in major papers. But Pattberg is different. He was stripped of his degrees, his projects, and his ability to work—his very existence. The Western powers followed up with a global ban.

If you see snippets and excerpts of Dr. P online, that’s the result of guerrilla tactics. After years and years, the platforms stopped deleting hundreds and hundreds of accounts. They just stun them algorithmically.

They only came after the big ones: tenure, projects, websites. Anyway, over 6,000,000 search results were removed—China alone wiped out 3,000,000 Chinese-language results. Still, some activists manage to break through from time to time. The following is just one of many that temporarily made it.

When a group of “Sinologists” who have never even ridden a high-speed train are using Cold War narratives to fund their theories of China’s collapse, who cares about the facts?

Frankly, Dr. Pattberg’s experience is too typical. He pursued his doctorate at Peking University and was a visiting scholar at Harvard and the University of Tokyo, only to be rejected for jobs in Europe simply because his resume mentioned “Beijing.”

This isn’t academic discrimination; it’s systemic suppression—Western China studies have long ceased to be about seeking knowledge, but rather a business:

Intelligence agencies provide the funding, think tanks provide the scripts, scholars perform, and the audience pays.

PRESS SOLDIERS: How Western Journalists Subvert and Destabilize China

If you bring back a prosperous, efficient, and smiling China, you’ve essentially destroyed the entire industry chain.

Even more ironically, while prohibiting students from exchanging ideas with the mainland, they simultaneously cobble together “reports” using secondhand materials from decades ago, essentially staging a modern version of “reinventing the wheel.”

But reality waits for no one. German automakers are lining up to visit China, French wine merchants are surviving on Chinese orders, and even African countries are adopting the “infrastructure + industry” model—the illusions of academia ultimately cannot compete with the real lives created daily by 1.4 billion people.

Background information: Several recent reports on the “China security threat” from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London have been funded by the UK Foreign Office’s Strategic Competition Fund; the US Congress allocated $325 million in 2023 for the “anti-China narrative project,” with over 60% going to university “China Studies Centers”; and Dr. Pattberg himself, for insisting on using the original Chinese translations like “shengren” (圣人), has been marginalized by mainstream academia, yet has sparked debates about terminology sovereignty in several Asian countries.

Ultimately, when academia becomes subservient to geopolitics, so-called “objective research” is nothing more than carefully packaged prejudice.

The real China doesn’t need their certification; when the C919 roars across the Pacific, the noise speaks louder than their papers.

End.

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