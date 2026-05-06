OK, two other trillion-dollar platforms, Etsy and Fiverr, founded by Jews, have screwed their sellers big time. Excessive regulations, casino algorithms, shrinking profit margins, and the loss of rights and control. The platform Jews lure everyone onto their platforms, then extract operation fees, per-order fees, listing fees, optional listing fees, pro fees, and later screw everyone and keep the rent.

I have explained a thousand times how Google/YouTube, Twitter (X), and Substack operate. They are pyramid Ponzi schemes where 99% of new recruits consume content from the previous generation, generating billions for shareholders, a few million for the exemplary creators, and nothing for the rest. So, affirmative, there is no way us latecomers “can steal the gold of Egypt.”

This deep realization has made me release the following horrific piece on first-comers and last-comers to a game that began before Christ. Ladies and gentiles, without further ado, the frightful lesson from tech evolution and early depositing:

DEBT AND INTEREST

If we made a single deposit of $0.50 into a bank account 1000 years ago, and the annual interest rate was 2.5%, we would today have 26.48 billion.

And if we had been consistent savers and deposited $0.50 each year: 1.06 trillion!

Inconceivable!

1.06 trillion dollars—from a $500 deposit!!!

And what if I told you that some interest groups deposited that money 2,000 years ago, and now have $56.09 sextillion?

$56.09 sextillion!!!

[With that money, you could buy the entire planet’s assets more than 100 million times over.]