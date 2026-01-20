OK, commoners don't see the SUBSTITUTES (fake heroes, false idols, foreign puppets, etc.); they don't perceive their own enslavement; they don't realize we're living on a Human Farm.

Everyone I still have contact with in Europe is poor, but they don’t see it that way. They think they are “rich” because they got an Apple iPhone and Google Youtube and EU welfare is paying for heating.

The awakening will be apocalyptic.

Meanwhile, production on The Dark Philosophy is in full swing. Last week, we unleashed FOLLY, both the irresponsible fools tearing down Chesterton's Fence as wells as the juvenile idiots destroying themselves in Folie à Deux. Today we are dealing with do-gooders who wanted to change the world… and only made things worse…

­­G­erman Regime Media Encourages Babymaking

“Brave Don X Redressed Germany’s Wrongs”

Background: Billionaire Elon ‘SpaceX’ Musk Interfered in 2025 German Election, Branded the Chancellor a Fool, Called for Regime Change!!!

The most cited metaphor in Don Quixote by Cervantes is that of a delusional madman who mistakes windmills for giants who plague the lands.

Another, much darker metaphor, however, is the knight’s inability to interpret the signs of the world around him which leads to disaster for everyone he tries to save.

To Right A Wrong

One of Don Quixote’s most outrageous “foreign policy blunders” involves a 15-year-old servant boy tied to an oak tree, half-naked and sobbing as his master brutally whips him: “Keep your mouth shut and your eyes open!”